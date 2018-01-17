Mountain Park Students of Month named

Mountain Park Elementary School December Students of the Month, with the character trait of kindness, are, back row, from left, Lesly SotoRamirez, Eastyn Anthony, Eliza Nixon, Rony Cruz, Kaden Miller; and, front row, Kayla Bowman, Reid Cockerham, Raygan Shores, Hennryk Sanchez Martinez.

