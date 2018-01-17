Elkin JROTC has busy fall

EHS 2017 drill meet

On Oct. 7, Elkin High School JROTC hosted its first drill meet of the semester. The meet drew the attendance of more than six schools including East Surry, Glenn, Ashe, Forbush, North Iredell and West Iredell. Despite the hot weather and long hours of competition, Elkin still performed extremely well.

Coy Yarboro took home the gold in his LET 1 Individual competition and LET 1 squad without rifles also placed first in the competition. LET 1 squad without rifles was called by H. Libbert and consisted of all new marchers including T. Ayres, J. Ferguson, W. Wagoner, E. Marcial, M. Hernandez, and A. Doub. Let 1 Squad with arms finished in second after barely barely losing the gold by just a couple of points. Squad with arms consisted of C. Yarboro, H. Libbert, T. Ayres, E. Marcial, M. Hernandez, and A. Doub.

Elkin regulation marchers also competed very well and were met with stiff competition from some of the best drill teams in the 4th Brigade. Platoon without rifles Was called by M. Fuentes and consisted of 12 other senior cadet marchers.

After a long day of competition, all seven schools lined up to receive a lunch of grilled hot dogs and hamburgers. There were smiles all around as cadets tried to cool off and prepare for a friendly game of knockout. Knockout tends to be a cadet favorite at the end of all drill meets. All the cadets in attendance get together and form a company. Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Abrams then proceeds to call drill commands and all of the cadets march together as visiting graders kept an eye out for false movements or slip ups. If a grader sees a cadet make a mistake then he/she is “knocked out,” and the marching continues until there is only one cadet remaining. This person is then dubbed the knockout champion.

At the end of knockout, all of the cadets found their fellow marchers and got information for the awards ceremony. Abrams and a few cadets who worked in the grading room then present each school with their award. When every award has been handed out and each school has been thanked for their attendance, the schools fall out and cadets hurry to help clean up and take everything back to the JROTC classroom.

Overall, Elkin High School produced a very well organized and efficient drill meet that made competing fun and hassle free. Both Maj. Roy Ferguson and Abrams were very pleased with the cadet’s performance.

2017 West Rowan Raider meet

On Oct. 21, the Elkin JROTC Raider Team competed for the second time this semester. It was a very successful day and Elkin left with three wins and an overall victory. For the girls, Catie Beth Brown and Harper Lee Libbert took first with a time of 38 minutes. For the boys, Elkin had two successful teams who managed to tie for first and finished with the same time down to the exact second. The teams consisted of Ryley Lyles/Chase Harris and Wade Wagoner/Ty Parsons, both with a time of 35:37.

The Raider meet took place at West Rowan High School and is unique in its unusual set up. Most Raider competitions are made up of eight man teams and have events that last all day. The West Rowan meet was made up of two person teams, and cadets could finish their competition in as quickly as 35 minutes.

This year was West Rowan’s second time hosting this unique meet and it did not disappoint. The course was intense, with more than 10 different obstacles scattered throughout a 5K run. Obstacles consisted of a tire pull, a fireman’s carry, a tractor tire flip, a litter carry, a cinder-block carry, balancing beams, a ten foot wall, a low crawl, and a truck push. After the obstacles were finished, cadets took a lap around the track and ran the entire course once more in the opposite direction and without obstacles.

After each of the 19 competing teams had finished, awards were handed out and the meet came to an end. The colonel hosting the meet thanked each team for their participation and hard work that day, and Elkin boarded the bus for home. On the way home, the team stopped for a celebratory lunch of salad and pizza in honor of the team’s impressive win.

2017 East Surry Raider meet

On Nov. 4, the Elkin High School Raider Team traveled to East Surry High School to compete in a Raider Meet. Although Elkin’s Raider Team did not place, it was a great day of competing in events such as the obstacle course, 5K run, humvee pull, rope bridge, and PT test. It was a successful day of PT and the EHS Raider Team put all of their effort into the competition. It was a great day to be a Buckin’ cadet!

2017 Middle School Day

The Elkin High School Raider Team hosted the 2017 Middle School Day. The Raiders took the middle-schoolers down to the rope bridge site and demonstrated the rope bridge, litter carry, and humvee pull. The middle-schoolers seemed to love Middle School Day and it sparked their interest in the EHS JROTC program. This helps the program gain more cadets for the upcoming year.

After the raider demonstrations, the middle-schoolers were given an opportunity to sign up for JROTC their freshman year. Middle school day is an overall fun day of activities and it recruits new cadets for our program. It was a great day to part of the EHS Raider Team and a great day to be a Buckin’ cadet!

2017 Elkin High School Blood Drive

On Dec. 8, Elkin High School JROTC hosted its annual blood drive. The blood drive is one of the program’s service learning projects. The Red Cross came and set up in the EHS gym. JROTC cadets recruited donors to give blood, then volunteered at the blood drive.

There are many jobs for cadets during a blood drive. This includes checking donors in, running the canteen, standing with the donors as they get their blood drawn, and ensuring the donors overall safety. The blood drive helps save many lives, and for every quart of blood donated up to three lives can be saved. It was a great day of helping others save lives and a great day to be a Buckin’ cadet!

EHS Color Guard

The EHS Color Guard is a large contributor to the JROTC program. This semester alone, Color Guard has presented the colors at multiple home football games, the homecoming parade, and various assemblies. Along with school events, the Color Guard also has been involved in several community events throughout the semester.

Hugh Chatham Memorial hosted its first Veterans Day ceremony and the the Color Guard was invited to participate in the event and present the colors. Other important community appearances included the colors presentation at the NC Symphony, and the Elkin Christmas Parade. The Elkin High School JROTC is very proud of its Color Guard and considers it a distinguishing factor of the program.

