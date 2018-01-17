Student spread cheer through cards

Christmas is the perfect time to spread cheer, and Elkin High School freshman Victoria Jolly decided it was the perfect time to spread some holiday cheer to veterans for Christmas.

Due to her efforts, EHS students prepared around 400 cards to cheer up veterans before winter break. Jolly’s aunt works at a veterans’ hospital, and mentioned that several patients would be spending their holidays at the hospital. Some receive visitors, but many patients do not.

Jolly realized right away at least sending a card to the veterans would be a great way to improve their holidays.

Jolly asked her English teacher, April Swarey, for help signing around 200 cards, which would be distributed at the hospital by Jolly’s aunt. Jolly and Swarey decided to ask EHS clubs to sign cards provided by Jolly, Swarey and EHS Assistant Principal Amanda Burton.

On the morning of Dec. 7, participating clubs included HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America), Interact, FCS (Fellowship of Christian Students), Journalism Club, Environmental Club, A capella Singers, and Student Council.

The willing participation of so many clubs made the work of addressing cards much easier, so around 400 cards were actually completed which meant another hospital also received cards.

Jolly said, “When I got there, a lot of people were signing cards, and it thrilled me that so many people were there. I am very grateful for everyone who helped, even the ones who only signed one card.”

Students wrote kind words in the cards, including “Happy Holidays!” and “Keeping you in our prayers over the holidays.” Jolly felt everyone deserves to be thought about during the Christmas season.

Jolly said, “I hope it brings [veterans] joy and lets them know people are thinking of them.”

Alexandra Kakouras, Sophie Reinhardt, Jaclyn Simmons, and Ragan Crosby are English students at Elkin High School.

Elkin High School freshmen, from left, Emma Swaim, Olyvia Martin, Sophie Reinhardt, Reanna Rice and Victoria Jolly address cards for veterans. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_cards-formatted.jpg Elkin High School freshmen, from left, Emma Swaim, Olyvia Martin, Sophie Reinhardt, Reanna Rice and Victoria Jolly address cards for veterans. Photo courtesy of Elkin High School