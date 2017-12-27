The heart and soul of Yadkin basketball

Everyone knows that when our community thinks of Starmount vs. Forbush, we always refer to the Unifi Bowl, yet what happens after that adrenaline-pumping game? We don’t have a Unifi Bowl for basketball, so does that mean that the rivalry is not the same?

On many aspects of the sport of basketball, one could argue that the stakes are higher than most. Basketball is physical game with contact and aggressive behaviors, as well. A player must be able to score more baskets in the game of basketball in order to get a lead as well as not foul out, unlike football.

As the stakes are higher since it is such a rivalry between the two Yadkin high schools, the nerves and adrenaline set in days before the game is even played. Most players are solely focused on winning for their team and their school that they will do anything to come out on top. Many tears, sweat, and bruises are caused by this game, and it takes weeks of preparation to make sure that both teams are in peak condition.

Only one team has the talent and stamina to win, and at the end of the day, we do have to remember that it is just a ball game, created for exercise, enjoyment, and fellowship with peers. But believe that both Yadkin teams will put their hearts and souls into the game on that court, especially seniors like myself who know that their time on the court and as a Ram basketball team member is drawing to a close.

With that being said, the Falcon spirit and the heart of the Ram will always be fighting for the top. Our rivalry will never die.

Elizabeth Pozo is a senior member of the Starmount High School journalism club.

Rival opponents line up for the play. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Rival-opponents-line-up-for-the-play.jpg Rival opponents line up for the play. Photo courtesy of SHS Lady Rams