SHS Senior Night 2017 held

At Starmount High School, senior night is used as a way for the graduating class to recollect their memories and enjoy their last football game as a senior. For many, the night is filled with excitement and enthusiasm at being recognized for their last performance in the band, the field, or another sport. Teens get to have a blast supporting and cheering on their fellow classmates during one of the most important and memorable games of the year.

Talking to a few seniors, I got the chance to see things through their eyes. Angelle Garner said, “Going to football games has opened my eyes to a new play on life. It inspired me to start cheering so I could be more involved.”

Chloe Ford, another senior, stated, “I like going to games because it gives me a chance to be around all of my friends.” While at the game, it was evident that school spirit and camaraderie were the reasons most of the students were there.

Football games are a place where teens socialize, develop school spirit, and stay safe while having fun with friends. And a fond memory of one of those games for seniors was the big win this year against our rival, Forbush High. The ram crowd was overtaken with joy.

Often times, memories are made without even truly acknowledging the moment, a flurry of emotions and nostalgia. However, Senior Night serves as a place of honor and recognition for those on the path to graduation. And it is only fitting that at the end of our football season, one more Ram moves onto another path in life.

With one of our most memorable coaches, Coach Johnson, retiring, Senior night was surely one game that he will never forget. He has taught life lessons to so many student athletes throughout his career as a coach and specifically the head football coach for several years.

His message to his players has been to stay strong, to be true to themselves, and to HUSTLE! With Senior night now over, we can only HUSTLE our way to new challenges and memories, following Coach Johnson’s example in true ram style.

Paige Blevins is a member of the SHS journalism club.

Starmount High School student section feels excitement in the air as seniors are recognized. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_SHS-student-section-feels-excitement-in-the-air-as-seniors-are-recognized.jpg Starmount High School student section feels excitement in the air as seniors are recognized. Chloe Ford | SHS