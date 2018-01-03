Posted on by

Lawn mower theft thwarted


Staff Report

Johnson


An Elkin man was arrested on New Year’s Eve for allegedly attempting to steal a lawn mower.

On Dec. 31, 2017, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bethel Road, Jonesville, in reference to a breaking and entering in progress. The victim was able to detain the offender until the arrival of law enforcement.

The offender had entered a building and was trying to carry away a lawn mower, according to officers.

Lowell Masell Johnson, 53, of Elkin, was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor larceny. He was given a secured bond with a court date of Jan. 3.

Johnson
http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Lowell-M-Johnson-formatted.jpgJohnson

Staff Report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:28 am
Updated: 4:00 pm. |    

UPDATED: Deputies sent to hospital following morning wreck

UPDATED: Deputies sent to hospital following morning wreck
5:51 pm |    

VIDEO: First Day Hikes greeted by frozen friends

VIDEO: First Day Hikes greeted by frozen friends
4:55 pm |    

New Year arrives at Cedarbrook

New Year arrives at Cedarbrook
comments powered by Disqus