State Road man charged in case involving minor

STATE ROAD — A State Road man has been charged in a case involving a minor following a reported domestic incident last week.

Alan Randolph Steele, 58, of Klondike Extension, was charged Dec. 26 with three counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child younger than 15.

According to the incident report from Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the home “in reference to a domestic disturbance regarding indecent liberties with a child.”

The deputies reported that Steele “did admit to the accusations saying they were correct.”

Steele has been given a $250,000 secured bond and a court date of Jan. 31.