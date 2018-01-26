Stevensons receive awards

Hilda Stevenson, certified site manager, and Karl Stevenson, maintenance caretaker, of Collinswood Apartments and Woodrun Apartments in Elkin were recently honored with awards.

On Nov. 16, 2017, Hilda Stevenson received an Outstanding Site Manager Award and and Karl Stevenson received the Outstanding Maintenance Caretaker Award for the territory of Lisa Smith at the Partnership Property Management Annual Awards Banquet held in Greensboro. This award is given to two site managers and two maintenance caretakers chosen from nominees that have shown continued professionalism, enthusiasm and dedication to their property.

In addition, Hilda received the Compliance Award of Excellence in recognition of outstanding achievement while meeting company standards in compliance presented by Michelle Meeks, director of compliance for Partnership Property Management.

Hilda has worked with Partnership Property Management for 21 years and Karl for 24 years. They were chosen for this prestigious award due to their continued efforts to provide quality housing for residents in Surry County. Hilda and Karl enjoy their work and aggressively work to make Collinswood and Woodrun apartments the finest apartment communities in Elkin and an enjoyable home for all their residents.

Partnership Property Management employs more than 350 full- and part-time employees, with the corporate office located in Greensboro and branch offices in Florence, South Carolina, and Asheville.

At the awards ceremony are, from left, Certified Site Manager Hilda Stevenson of Roaring River; Maintenance Caretaker Karl Stevenson of Roaring River; Regional Property Manager Lisa Smith of King; Maintenance Caretaker Joe Norman of Gastonia; and Site Manager Debbie Waterson of Lincolnton. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Lisa.jpg At the awards ceremony are, from left, Certified Site Manager Hilda Stevenson of Roaring River; Maintenance Caretaker Karl Stevenson of Roaring River; Regional Property Manager Lisa Smith of King; Maintenance Caretaker Joe Norman of Gastonia; and Site Manager Debbie Waterson of Lincolnton. Submitted photo