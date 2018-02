JONESVILLE — The March meeting of the Jonesville Town Council will be held one week early.

According to Finance Director Wendy Thompson, the meeting has been changed to March 5 at 7 p.m. due to “a schedule conflict.”

Normally meetings are held on the second Monday of each month.

The March 5 meeting will be held at the regular location at the town hall at 1503 N.C. Highway 67.

