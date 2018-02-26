HCMH Foundation scholarship approaches first applicant deadline

Students interested in pursuing education in the medical field are reminded to submit applications for the Hugh Chatham Memorial Foundation Scholarship by March 15.

“A minimum of $25,000 in scholarship funds will be offered to persons desiring to pursue a career in health care,” read the letter from Foundation Chair Dr. Bill Davis and Scholarship Committee Chair Tony Cook which was sent out to area schools.

“Being a rural hospital requires Hugh Chatham Hospital to make a strong recruitment effort. Metropolitan areas have much to offer nurses, laboratory technicians and physicians. We feel that there are many talented people in our rural area who will want to enter the health care profession and return home to work. This program is designed to target those people.”

This is why priority will be given to those intending to return to HCMH to work.

“We felt like there was such great talent that lives here in our rural area and if we could encourage them to become health-care professionals, they would more than likely want to come back home and live here and work here,” said Davis during an interview when the scholarship program was first announced.

To that end, several scholarships in the amount of a maximum of $2,500 per semester are available to area students.

In addition to filling out the application and providing proof of acceptance to a medical education program, potential recipients must have two letters of recommendation, an outline of community involvement and a short essay on what inspired them to choose the medical field.

Interested persons are encouraged to apply through their school guidance counselor as soon as possible.

“We know in our schools there’s interest in people wanting to become nurses, doctors and other health-care professionals,” said Davis. “We felt like if we could encourage these people that we would be able to not only help Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital provide better quality health care to our home area, [but] encourage them to think about living here when they finish their degree.”

For more information or to make a donation to the scholarship program, call the Hugh Chatham Memorial Foundation office at 336-527-7457.

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Foundation President Dr. Bill Davis extends his appreciation to Don Hudson of Dance Machine Productions for being the first of the 5 for $5,000 for 5 initiative for the Healthcare Scholarship program during the foundation’s January meeting. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_0023.jpg Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Foundation President Dr. Bill Davis extends his appreciation to Don Hudson of Dance Machine Productions for being the first of the 5 for $5,000 for 5 initiative for the Healthcare Scholarship program during the foundation’s January meeting. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune