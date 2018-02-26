2018 Filing period open — New candidates continue to file in region

Just two days are left for those interested in filing for political races on the May primary ballot, as well as some other seats such as school boards in the region. Filing for many of the 2018 political races opened Feb. 12 at noon in North Carolina, and a number of candidates have taken advantage of the time allotted to put their hats in the ring.

For the Fifth Congressional District of the United States House of Representatives, Democrat Jenny Marshall of Winston-Salem filed her candidacy on opening day. She will face D.D. Adams of Winston-Salem in the primary following Adams filing on Feb. 23.

On the Republican ticket for the Fifth District, incumbent Virginia Foxx of Boone filed her candidacy for reelection Feb. 13. Foxx is being challenged for the Republican ticket as Cortland J. Meader Jr. of Advance filed his candidacy Feb. 16 for the Fifth District, setting up a primary for the Republicans.

At the state level, in the new District 34, which includes Yadkin and Iredell counties with no incumbent, Vickie Sawyer of Mooresville, a Republican, filed Feb. 15 to run for the new North Carolina Senate seat. A.J. Daoud of East Bend filed on Feb. 20 to run on the Republican ticket, which sets up a primary for this race. On Feb. 22, William (Bill) Howell joined the Republican race as well.

On the Democratic side of the District 34 race, Lisaney Kong, also of Mooresville, filed for candidacy on Feb. 16.

For District 45 of the North Carolina Senate, Republicans Shirley Blackburn Randleman of Wilkesboro and Deanna Ballard of Blowing Rock filed their candidacy paperwork. Both are incumbents already serving in the House, with Ballard having served District 45 and Randleman serving District 30, which no longer includes Wilkes and western Surry County.

In the Democrat side of the District 45 race, Brandon Anderson of Wilkes County filed for office Feb. 14. He had previously announced he was running for the seat.

For District 30, which now includes eastern Surry County, Republican Phil Berger of Eden, who is an incumbent in the new district having served District 26 prior to the redrawing of the district maps, filed for the election on Feb. 12.

Also, for District 30, R. Michael Jordan of Eden filed to run on Feb. 14 as a Libertarian candidate for the Senate seat. On Feb. 22, Jen Mangrum of Reidsville, a Democrat, filed her intent to run for the District 30 seat as well.

For the N.C. House of Representatives District 73, which includes Yadkin County, incumbent Lee Zachary, a Republican, filed to run for reelection Feb. 12.

For District 90, which includes central and western Surry County, Alleghany and northern Wilkes, incumbent Sarah Stevens, a Republican, filed to run for reelection Feb. 12, and she will face a Republican challenger in Allen Poindexter, who filed on Feb. 13, setting up a Republican primary for that seat.

For District 91, which includes eastern Surry, Stokes and a small area in Rockingham, incumbent Kyle Hall, a Republican, filed for office on Feb. 12.

On Feb. 22, Steve Brenneis, a Libertarian, filed to run for the District 91 seat, and on Feb. 23, Michael Booth of Walnut Cove, a Democrat, filed for the District 91 race.

For District 94, which includes the central and southern portions of Wilkes and Alexander County, incumbent Jeffrey Elmore, a Republican, filed his candidacy Feb. 12.

Surry County

At the county level, in Surry County, three candidates have filed for Elkin City Schools Board of Education seats, which has a filing period open from now into August. Incumbent Frank Beals, who holds the west district seat, filed for reelection Feb. 13. With two seats on the ballot for the city district, newcomer Will Ballard filed as a candidate in that district Feb. 12 and incumbent Jane Riley filed on Feb. 16 for city district.

For Surry County Schools Board of Education, three incumbents whose seats are up for grabs this year, Mamie McKinney Sutphin in District 2, Earlie Coe in District 3 and Terri Mosley in District 4, all filed their candidacy on Feb. 12. Joining Sutphin in the race for District 2 is newcomer R.D. Bingman of Ararat, who filed on Feb. 23. The election for these nonpartisan seats is held with the primary May 8.

For Surry County Board of Commissioners, incumbent Larry Phillips, a Republican, filed for reelection, and he will face competition in the primaries as newcomer Bill Goins, also a Republican, has filed to run for office for the Mount Airy district seat.

On Feb. 16, Republican Tony Childs of Mount Airy, a newcomer, filed to run for the Surry County Board of Commissioners Central district seat, which is now held by R.F. “Buck” Golding, who announced his resignation immediately from his seat on Feb. 19.

In addition, incumbent Eddie Harris of State Road, a Republican, filed for candidacy for his South district seat. On the Democratic ticket, newcomer Karen Osburn-Chandler of Thurmond joined the race for the South District seat on the county board of commissioners on Feb. 19.

Four candidates now have filed as candidates for Surry County Clerk of Superior Court. Two of those are Republicans, incumbent Teresa O’Dell of Mount Airy and newcomer L. Neil Brendle of Dobson, setting up a Republican primary. The other two, Kim Goings Thomas and John Snow, both of Dobson, are running on the Democratic ticket, setting up a primary for that party.

On Feb. 12, one of several Republican candidates who had previously indicated candidacy for Surry County sheriff, Jamie Goad, filed to run for the office. On Feb. 14, Ervin Odum, a Republican from Dobson who ran an unsuccessful campaign for sheriff against since-retired Democratic Sheriff Graham Atkinson in 2014, filed to run.

Two more Republican sheriff candidates who had previously indicated they would run filed Feb. 16. Former North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Vann Tate of Toast, a newcomer, and Steve Hiatt of Mount Airy, who is a previous candidate for sheriff and a retired officer with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

This will set up a Republican primary of four candidates for the sheriff race on May 8.

Incumbent Jimmy Combs, a Democrat who was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Atkinson when he retired, filed to run for sheriff on Feb. 19.

For Judicial District 17B, Surry and Stokes counties, district attorney seat, incumbent Republican Ricky Bowman filed his candidacy for reelection Feb. 16.

Wilkes County

In Wilkes County, five candidates have filed for two available seats on the Wilkes County Board of Commissioners, newcomer Brian Minton of Wilkesboro and incumbents Gregory Minton of Wilkesboro and David Gambill of North Wilkesboro, all Republicans, and Democrat L.B. Prevette of Wilkesboro, a newcomer. Joining them on Feb. 23 was Rodney Buff, a Republican.

Newcomer Regina Billings of Hays, a Republican, has filed candidacy for the seat of clerk of Superior Court for Wilkes County.

On the Republican ticket for Wilkes County sheriff, incumbent Chris Shew of Wilkesboro filed as well as newcomer Eric L. Byrd of Moravian Falls, setting up a primary. A third newcomer, Sharon Call-Diaz, a Republican, filed for sheriff candidacy on Feb. 16.

Both incumbents, Wilkes County Board of Education members Rudy Holbrook of Elkin and Sharron Huffman of Wilkesboro have filed candidacy for their nonpartisan seats. On Feb. 23, Brandon Whitaker joined the race for the two available school board seats.

For Judicial District 34, which includes Wilkes and Yadkin counties, district attorney seat, incumbent Republican Tom Horner filed his candidacy for reelection Feb. 16.

Yadkin County

In Yadkin County, only incumbents, have filed for open partisan offices as of Feb. 25 — Gilbert Hemric, Marion Welborn and Frank Zachary for county commissioner; Beth Williams Holcomb for clerk of Superior Court; Aric Wilhelm for register of deeds; Ricky Oliver for sheriff; and James (Slim) Collins for coroner. All are Republicans.

For Yadkin County Board of Education, newcomer Tom Kilby filed his candidacy on Feb. 12. On Feb. 16, Tim Weatherman, an incumbent, filed his candidacy to run for reelection. On Feb. 20, incumbents Sam Crews and Howard McKnight joined the race for three open seats on the board of education.

These filings are as of Monday at 9 a.m. Visit elkintribune.com or yadkinripple.com for updates throughout the filing period, which closes Feb. 28 at noon for most seats.

