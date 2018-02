Community and Church Calendar

Submission guidelines for calendar events: One-time events may be submitted for placement in the calendar at least two weeks prior to the date of the event. Information should include date, time, place, brief description and contact information, if necessary. Calendars are published as space permits and do not run in every issue of the paper. If a submission is not showing, it is due to the chronological order of the events. Events to be included are at our discretion, and information is subject to editing. Send events to trieditor@elkintribune.com.

Feb. 21

• 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson, hosted by the Student Government Association.

Feb. 22

• 1 to 2 p.m., Elkin Public Library will host Women’s Book Club to discuss “I’ll Take You There” by Joyce Carol Oates.

• 6 to 8 p.m., Elkin Public Library will host the Creative Writing Club.

• 6:30 p.m., Ronda-Clingman Elementary School will host kindergarten fun times for those who will turn 5 on or before Aug. 31. Call the school at 336-651-4200 for more information.

Feb. 23

• 1 to 2 p.m., Elkin Public Library will host the Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Club to discuss “The Martian Chronicles” by Ray Bradbury.

Feb. 24

• 10:30 a.m. to noon, Elkin Public Library will host a Master Gardeners session on raised-bed gardens in a free workshop. Learn about vegetable gardening and receive information on Elkin’s community garden. RSVP is requested.

• 5 p.m., Jonesville Church of God, Mineral Springs Drive, Jonesville, will have a community chicken stew and auction. Those attending should bring their own bowl. Donations will be accepted. For more information, call Pastory Money at 336-831-4487.

Feb. 26

• 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Elkin Public Library will host an acoustic string band jam session for those 16 and older. Bring an instrument.

• 6 to 8 p.m., Elkin Public Library will host a Listen and Connect session on the topic of teaching our kids conversation skills and improving our own.

Feb. 27

• 10 to 11 a.m., Elkin Public Library will host Search for Happiness Book Club at Dirty Joe’s Coffee Shop to discuss “The Story of Arthur Truluv” by Elizabeth Berg.

March 1-31

• Registration for the Yadkin Valley Senior Games, including the Silver Arts and Follies Show, will be open. The registration fee is $10 and includes lunch at each event, a goody bag and T-shirt. The opening ceremonies will be April 27, and the Silver Arts and Follies Show will be June 7. Registration forms can be picked up at the senior centers in the area.

March 3

• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the East Wilkes Middle School PTO will host its inaugural Scorpion Bazaar in the school cafeteria. More than 30 vendors are scheduled including several direct-sales representatives for companies such as LuLaRoe and Thirty-One. There will be craft artisans as well with a variety of handmade goods, and a raffle table will be set up. Admission is free. For more information, call 336-651-4300.

• 8:30 a.m., the Surry County Republican Party will hold its annual convention at Temple Baptist Church, 3615 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Registration will begin at 8 a.m.

March 4

• 3:30 p.m., Elkin Public Library will host “Hiking Phantom Ranch – ‘There and Back Again,” featuring a Grand Canyon adventure for the annual Wanda and Charles Pipes Lecture sponsored by the Friends of the Elkin Public Library. This is an illustrated talk presented by Brian Anderson, a patrol of Elkin’s library and an avid Grand Canyon hiker. The event is free to the public, but those interested should RSVP to ensure a seat.

March 5

• 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Elkin Public Library will host a representative from North Carolina Wildlife with a presentation on Candid Critter Cameras. Learn about the efforts to identify and monitor wildlife in the area and how residents can help by checking out a camera from the library.

March 6

• Noon to 1 p.m., the Goodwill Career Connections office will host a budgeting workshop that will highlight how to make one’s dollars count and a budgeting toolkit and exclusive offers. It will be presented by Leah Turlington with snacks provided. To register, call 336-526-2144.

March 10

• 7:30 p.m., the Barter Players and Elkin City Schools will present “The Call of the Wild,” in Dixon Auditorium at Elkin High School. Adult advance tickets are $10 and all student tickets are $5. Adult tickets at the door are $15. Tickets are available at Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce, Elkin City Schools Administrative Office and the three Elkin schools. Advance tickets will provide show-date discounts for dinner at Mazzini’s, Generations and Speedy Chef.

March 14

• Noon, the Upper Yadkin Valley Habitat for Humanity will host Kelley Woodley of the USDA with a presentation on the Single Family Housing 502 Homeownership and the 504 Home Improvement and Repair programs of the United States Department of Agriculture which provide low-interest loans and grants for house purchases, improvements and repairs in a lunch-and-learn session at the Goodwill Career Center, 1457 N. Bridge St., Elkin. Those attending are asked to RSVP for a lunch head count by March 7 at 336-527-2277.

March 17

• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Elkin Public Library will host a Paddle Club information session for those ages 12 and older who want to learn about all the opportunities there are to kayak, canoe and float on the Yadkin River. Those attending can sign up to join a local paddle club and learn important safety tips. Refreshments will be provided.

March 24

• 5 p.m., Wilkes Central High School Athletics will host a draw-down event in the school’s basketball gym. Cost is a $50 donation, and includes dinner catered by Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and a chance to win $5,000. Entry also gives those attending the opportunity to bid on silent auction items include a football helmet signed by all ACC basketball coaches, a basketball signed by all ACC basketball coaches, Disney World passes, Tweetsie passes, NASCAR Hall of Fame tickets, and many other local gift certificates. For a ticket, stop by the school office or contact a WCHS Athletic Booster Club officer.

April 7

• 4 p.m., the Surry County Republican Party will host a candidate forum at Temple Baptist Church, 3615 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Due to the large number of candidates for office, organizers may split the forum into two segments, one beginning at 4 and the other about 7 p.m. food will be offered between the events for a minimal cost.

April 14

• 7 a.m., the Habitat Hammer 5K/10K, a fundraiser for Upper Yadkin Valley Habitat for Humanity, will be held at the Elkin Municipal Park large picnic shelter. Registration opens at 7 a.m., races start at 8 a.m. Race-day registration is $35 for both events. There will be awards, door prizes, food, music, kids’ games, face painting and more. Registration is available online at active.com or pick up a registration form at the Elkin Rec Center or Habitat ReStore.

Ongoing

• 10 a.m., Sunday morning closed speaker discussion group for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Sunday downstairs at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 3 p.m., a community drum circle is held each Sunday at Central Park in King. No experience is necessary and extra drums are available for use. Weather updates and additional information can be found on Facebook at Pinnacle Drum Circle. For more information, email pinnacledrumcircle@yahoo.com or call 336-368-3866.

• 8 p.m., Granite City group closed discussion for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet the last Sunday of each month downstairs at Central United Methodist Church, North Main Street, Mount Airy.

• 10 a.m., line dance class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with Shirley Bell as instructor.

• 11 a.m., quilting class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5 to 8 p.m., clogging classes are being held every Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with beginners from 5 to 6 p.m., intermediate from 6 to 7 p.m. and team practice from 7 to 8 p.m. Cost is $20 per month and it’s open to those 10 and older. Call teacher Janice Nixon at 336-835-4912 to sign up.

• 6 to 8 p.m., each Monday, DivorceCare is a support group that meets at 147 Carter Mill Road, Elkin. It is designed for those hurting from the pain of separation and/or divorce. For more information, call Gwen at 336-244-4682.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Monday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Monday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy.

• 5 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church has a free community meal on the fourth Monday of each month at 451 Winston Road, Jonesville.

• 10:30 a.m., exercise class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., weaving class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Weight Watchers meetings each Tuesday.

• 6 p.m., a monthly Alzheimer’s support group will be held every second Tuesday at Chatham Nursing & Rehab Center, 700 Johnson Ridge Road, Elkin. If area schools are closed due to inclement weather the group will not meet. For more information, call 336-567-7600.

• 6:30 p.m., Alanon Family Group meeting is held each Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Elkin’s main church building next to the church office. This is an open meeting. For more information, call 336-468-0395.

• 6:30 p.m., beginner shag 1 is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., the Stone Mountain chapter of Trout Unlimited meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Foothills Arts Council in downtown Elkin. For more information, visit www.smtu.org or the group’s Facebook page.

• 7 p.m., Pilot Mountain group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, N.C. 268 and Marion Street, Pilot Mountain.

• 7:30 p.m., Serenity group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 209 W. Main St., Yadkinville, at the Presbyterian church.

• 7:45 p.m., beginner shag 2 is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed 12&12 Study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 10 a.m., pickleball is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon to 1 p.m., the first Wednesday of each month, a free informational webinar is held for those interested in learning about the Guardian ad Litem program. These volunteers are court-appointed and serve as the judge’s eyes and ears on children going through the foster care system. To register or for more information, call Tammy Baity at 336-651-4465.

• 12:30 p.m., prayer shawl group is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., Mayberry Men’s Meeting closed discussion for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at Rockford Street United Methodist Church, 520 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed big book study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group closed big book study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy.

• 9 a.m., sewing is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., hosts Book Babies each Thursday, featuring stories and songs for caregivers and their babies in a 20- to 25-minute program for those ages birth to 24 months.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., Tribune news is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 2 p.m., cards is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5:30 p.m., the Jonesville Historical Society meets the third Thursday of each month at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center.

• 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Women In Sobriety, a closed meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous, is held each Thursday at First Baptist Church of Elkin, 110 Gwyn Ave., Elkin. For more information, call Maureen at 336-258-2520.

• 6:30 to 8 p.m., 4G Club – Girls Growing in God’s Grace, is held each Thursday at the Fairfield Inn’s Conference Room in Elkin. It is a meeting for girls 13 to 25 to come together and bond. Regular rap sessions are held about depression, fear, anger, jealously and other topics the girls want to discuss. They will learn about talents and how to help others by using what each is already gifted with. For more information, call Christy Martin at 336-514-9452 or Joyce Martin at 336-258-2338.

• 7:30 p.m., Serenity group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at 209 W. Main St., Yadkinville, at the Presbyterian church.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group closed step meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy..

• 6 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Art Party with Jan each first Friday of the month. The event is open to the public and cost of $35 includes all materials needed. Registration is required prior to the day of the art party by calling the center at 336-527-1087.

• 7 p.m., Girls Night Out group closed meeting (ladies only) for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Friday at First United Methodist Church, N.C. 268 and Marion Street, Pilot Mountain.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Friday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Saturday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Hope Valley open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Saturday at Hope Valley, Prison Camp Road, Dobson. •