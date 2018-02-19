Updated: Crews on scene of double fatality on CC camp at I-77; traffic being rerouted in area

Emergency crews were called at 6:53 p.m. to respond to a fatal accident involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle on CC Camp Road near the I-77 interchange. The wreck has traffic rerouted.

“A vehicle drove underneath the tractor-trailer,” said John Shelton, director of Surry County Emergency Services.

“We have two fatalities on scene.”

Identification of the victims will not be released until family are notified.

Traffic patterns in the area will change while further investigations are made.

“We’re just across the bridge on CC Camp Road coming out of Elkin,” stated Shelton.

“CC Camp at the bridge is what’s blocked right now. If you come off at the off ramp you can go straight on to 77, but it’s going to be a few minutes otherwise.”

More details will be shared as they are available.

