Tractor-trailer fire backs up traffic on I-77 South near Jonesville

JONESVILLE — A tractor-trailer fire in the southbound lane of I-77 near the 79-mile marker just south of the Center Road overpass is causing traffic issues this morning. The fire occurred around 7 a.m., said Yadkin County Emergency Services Director Keith Vestal.

The fire has been extinguished, but the scene continues to cause traffic problems and N.C. Department of Transportation was en route around 8:30 a.m. to assist with lane closures, Vestal said.

No injuries have been reported.