Jonesville police officers promoted during commissioners meeting

JONESVILLE — While members of the Arlington Fire Department were covering a call, members of the Jonesville Police Department were receiving hard-earned rewards for service well done.

After receiving the standard departmental reports and addressing basic housekeeping issues such as voting to approve the 2019 Deer Urban Archery season and continuing the audit contract with Cannon and Company, two officers received promotions.

Promoted to lieutenant was Justin Hamlin.

With a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, Hamlin has spent half of his 16 years in law enforcement with the town of Jonesville.

While pinning the officer’s new rank on his lapel, Interim Administrative Chief Dane Mastin noted Hamlin’s exceptional service. “That’s what we need to keep this train on track,” said Mastin, who has been enthusiastic in his appreciation of the members of the department.

Part of the reason for this may be that Mastin has worked with some of the officers before during his time with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, where Mastin promoted cross-jurisdiction cooperation.

It was during this time that he first met Matthew Sloan before he joined Jonesville.

Sloan, who has an associate’s degree in criminal justice, was promoted to sergeant during the meeting.

Moe than 12 of Sloan’s nearly 20 years of law enforcement service has been with the Jonesville Police Department.

“He does a fantastic job,” said Mastin. “We appreciate all he’s done.”

“We appreciate all of you ,” said Mayor Gene Pardue. “We appreciate our police. We can’t thank them enough.”

Usually held on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m., the next meeting of the Jonesville Town Council will be March 12 at the town hall located at 1503 N.C. 67.

For approved minutes from previous meetings and other information including meeting changes, go to jonesvillenc.gov.

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TBeanieTaylor.

