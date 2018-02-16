Family-friendly pro wrestling returns to Yadkinville for live TV taping

The Elkin Athletic Association is bringing AML Wrestling back to Yadkinville Elementary School for the third consecutive year. This event is a family-friendly television taping to benefit Elkin Middle and Elkin High School.

The event, titled AML Wrestling Presents SEIZE THE MOMENT, will take place on March 31 in the Yadkinville Elementary School gym at 305 N. State St. in Yadkinville. Meet The Stars at 4:30 p.m. for VIP ticket holders (rows 1 and 2), General admission ticket holders get in at 5 p.m. and the bell time is 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be sold.

Former ECW/WWE star and current member of the AML Wrestling roster, C.W. Anderson, is just one of the many wrestlers who will be in action and will be on hand to greet the fans.

“The wrestling fans in Yadkinville are in for a real treat,” said Anderson. “I’ve been a part of the AML Wrestling locker room for a couple of years and they put on a fun, first-class event. I’m also honored to be wrestling in Yadkinville for what I believe is the first time ever to help raise money for Elkin Middle and Elkin High School.”

This is the third annual stop in Yadkin County by AML Wrestling. Yadkinville was chosen for the television taping primarily because the owner of the company, Tracy Myers, is from Boonville.

“When I was growing up in Yadkin County, my friends and I always complained about not having anything to do,” said Myers. “So when we were planning on where we wanted to take AML Wrestling, Yadkinville was on the top of the list. The past two events were fantastic, and we expect this one to be the best yet.”

Myers continued, “My team and I have also been impressed with the Elkin Athletic Association and how hard they have all worked to help make sure this event is a success. Our goal is to give families an event they can bring their families to, have a great time in the process while raising lots of money for a good cause.”

General admission tickets start at only $15 each with children 10 and younger free with a paying adult. Tickets and more information at http://www.AMLWrestling.com Group rates of 10 or more are available by calling 336-831-0646.

AML Wrestling will present SEIZE THE MOMENT on March 31 at Yadkinville School.