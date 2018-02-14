Sewer authority working on $2.4 million improvement project

The Yadkin Valley Sewer Authority, which provides sewer services for the towns of Elkin, Jonesville and Ronda, is in the midst of a $2.4 million Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) improvements project. This project is part of the sewer authority’s $25 million ongoing system-wide capital improvements plan which is needed for maintaining reliable sewer service and complying with state and federal environmental regulations.

The existing Wastewater Treatment Plant was built in 1958 and was in dire need of major renovations to bring it to current standards and ensure continued compliance with state and federal regulations. The project includes construction of a new 58-foot clarifier and replacement of the laboratory building. The new clarifier will remove solids from the wastewater and allow them to settle on the bottom of the structure while clear water flows over the top where it will be disinfected before being discharged into the Yadkin River. The new clarifier greatly improves the authority’s ability to make certain of the cleanliness of the clear water discharged to the river.

The project also includes the rehabilitation of 2,150 feet of 18-inch diameter pipeline that carries the treated wastewater to the Yadkin River. The pipeline is made of clay and also dates back to 1958. This pipeline is being replaced to updated specifications with cured-in place pipe. A new mechanical screen also is being installed that will remove foreign debris flowing into the head of the plant.

The Wastewater Treatment Plant is designed to treat up to 1.8 million gallons of wastewater per day (MGD). It receives and treats 0.7 MGD on average.

The outcome of the project will be increased WWTP operations efficiency and a consistent quality effluent discharge. This will in effect enable the WWTP to meet its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit, its land application permit, and protect the waters of the state.

The completion date set with the general contractor, Gilbert Engineering Company of Statesville, is summer 2018.

This project is being funded by a North Carolina Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) loan and Sewer Authority funds. Five hundred thousand dollars of the loan will be forgiven by the state with the remaining balance payable over the next 20 years at zero percent interest by the sewer authority.

For additional information, contact Nicole Johnston, executive director for the Yadkin Valley Sewer Authority, at 336-835-9819 or via email at nicole.johnston@yvsa.org.