Mom’s Clothes Closet to hold pintos and cornbread dinner

STATE ROAD — Supporting locals in crisis is a mission from God, according to Mom’s Clothes Closet founder Tammy Spicer. An upcoming fundraiser is planned to help with continued support for the mission.

MCC of Thurmond serves Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes and surrounding counties with a second location in Cana, Virginia, where clothes, household items and articles for children are collected and distributed for free to those who make the request.

“God has led us to help his people to clothe them and to help feed them by helping others,” states the Facebook page that helps Spicer connect those who have with those in need.

“No questions asked. If they need help, they [can] come,” said Spicer. “Everything is always free.”

This is why MCC will hold a community dinner on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Mountain Park Volunteer Fire Department.

“I like to welcome all to come out to Mom’s Clothes Closet’s [inaugural] community pinto beans and cornbread supper and enjoy being around friends and neighbors,” said Spicer.

Initiated and funded by supporters of MCC, the event is intended as a way to thank the community for its continued backing.

“Come on out and support Mom’s at Mountain Park Fire Department and thank them for allows us to use the station.”

Spicer also welcomes those in need to visit MCC. “We love to see y’all,” said Spicer.

Mom’s Clothes Closet is open at Thurmond Grocery on Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m.

For more information, call Tammy Spicer at 336-428-3286.

To connect with Mom’s Clothes Closet online, go to facebook.com/groups/252000001667638.

Tammy Spicer helps a client at Mom’s Clothes Closet in State Road. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_0002.jpg Tammy Spicer helps a client at Mom’s Clothes Closet in State Road.