Boy and Girl Scouts recognized on Scout Sunday

Celebrated by several churches on the same day due to weather concerns the previous weekend, Scout Sunday is an opportunity to recognize not only the individuals who serve the community through both Boy and Girl Scouts, but the cooperation between the two organizations. Here, the Scouts of the First Methodist Church of Elkin, which includes Boy Scout Troop 648 and Girl Scout Troop 02603, gather for a group picture.

