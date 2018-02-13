Scouting for Food collects nearly two tons

Boy Scouts all across the Laurel District collected food over the weekend for local pantries, with Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministries handling tons of items with the help of Yadkin Valley Rotary Club.

According to District Director Kevin Cheek at press time 6891 lbs of food was collected in the Laurel District with some ares still to report and further collections expected.

Cheek also reported that 128 youths were present with assistance form 116 adults including the Yadkin Valley Rotary Club who were on hand at Tri-C to help Scouts check dates and stock shelves for distribution to those community members who are in need.

Elkin seventh-grader Jadon Vaughn of Troop 651 succinctly described the yearly drive. “It’s Scouting for Food so we put the bags on people’s doors, they put food in the bags and then we go pick it up and then we bring it here and they distribute it.

“I think it’s a great organization,” said Vaughn.

Starmount junior Tyler Reinhardt agreed, planning his Eagle Scout project as further aid to the organization that also helps with heating and finding other resources.

“I’m building five benches to put outside, actually at their new location,” said the Life Scout with Troop 648, “and then the lines on the parking lot, I’m going to re-stripe those.”

Reinhardt also pointed out that Tri-C is not the only recipients of aid through Scouting For Food.

“We really liked supporting the local people of Elkin and Jonesville and whoever would come to this location. We also send food to Yadkin Christian Ministries and a food bank in Sparta as well.”

Helping is part of who the Boy Scouts are.

“Really my favorite part is getting to help others I’d say,” said Reinhardt. “Just being able to help somebody else out that may be going through a hard time or somebody that’s having a bad day, that really puts a smile on my face and makes me feel really good doing it.”

Reinhardt discovered Scouts through a presentation made at school, while Vaughn joined because of older brothers.

“I’m expected to do it, yeah, but I enjoy it,” said Vaughn, who enjoys the camping trips as well as helping others. “The troop is great. I like the people in it.”

“It’s a life-changing experience and the stuff that you learn in scouts you really can’t learn anywhere else,” said Reinhardt. “It’s an amazing thing.”

This may be why some girls are interested in joining the organization, causing administrators to announce in October 2017 that it would allow girls as of this year.

“I’m down to try new things,” Reinhardt said about the change. “I think it’ll be really cool. The more the merrier, that’s what I say.”

At present, there are two Girl Scout troops in Elkin with both organizations cooperating in such events as Scouting Sunday, which also took place over the weekend.

“I’d say [joining the Scouts] is a good idea, but you should look into it and do your own research,” said Vaughn.

For more information about local Boy Scout meetings and events, go to oldhickorycouncil.org/laurel or contact Kevin Cheek at kevin.cheek@scouting.org or 336-406-1414.

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TBeanieTaylor.

