Election, communication changes may be coming to Ronda

RONDA — The February meeting of the Ronda Board of Commissioners has been changed.

“The meeting has been changed to next Tuesday,” said Mayor Victor Varela, “due to unavailability of staff.”

The presence of staff is imperative for the commissioner’s meeting, which will now take place on Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. at the town hall located at 123 Chatham St.

In addition to taking notes, staff often shares information with the board about daily operations as well as sees to the fulfillment of the board’s directives, including setting the agenda for the upcoming meeting through the workshops.

During the recent workshop, Town Clerk Telesa Carter was directed by Varela to send letters to local legislators after the board discussed changing the date of elections in order to save the town money.

“We as a town have to pay out $2,200 to the Board of Elections because our elections are on an odd year instead of an even year,” said Commissioner Kay Luffman. “If we have ours moved to an even year, we don’t have to pay that extra money.”

On even years, when county, state and federal elections are held, those entities foot the bill of staffing the polls and handling elections, rather than the municipalities being responsible.

Ron Niland of All-Star Consultants agreed with the request, informing the board that many local municipalities have made the change.

Another change expected to take place in Ronda is the town’s relationship with technology.

Varela recommended establishing social media accounts for the town in order to disseminate emergency information more efficiently.

“I’d like to start posting minutes and ordinances and resolutions to our website and maybe even start doing some social media,” said Varela, describing how followers would be able to know when Town Hall is closed and other information.

“Especially for emergencies,” said Niland, “like water outages or you have to boil your water. It’s good to get the word out pretty quickly.”

Varela also hopes to improve communications in other ways.

“I think everybody should have a business card. When you’re out there in the community and talking to people,” said Varela, “and whenever you go to meetings, it’s just a good way of representing the town. It’s very professional.”

Varela also asked the board to agree to changing correspondence such as letterhead to use the seal created specifically for the town.

One thing that has not changed was the presence of former commissioner, Rheajean Benge, who was not only present during the February workshop, but continued to offer guidance when questioned about the history of the board and procedures.

Work sessions are open to all members of the public and are held at 5 p.m. the Thursday preceding board meetings, which are usually held at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.

For updates on meetings in Ronda and other information, go town of Ronda.org.

The Ronda Board of Commissioners prepare for their June work session with Town Clerk Telesa Carter ready to assist the previous board.

