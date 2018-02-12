VIDEO: Big Elkin Creek Floods park, river roaring

After several inches of rain fell quickly residents of Jonesville and Elkin woke up to swollen rivers and creeks Sunday.

“From 1 to 3 inches have fallen,” stated Robert Stonefield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, which monitors weather for the Yadkin Valley. “That’s storm total through this morning and then you can expect another quarter inch from now until tomorrow morning.”

Those who have heard the roar of the Big Elkin Creek fall near the Elkin Public Library may be concerned, however Stonefield offered reassurance. “Once the rain moves out tonight, and it should be gone by sunrise Monday morning, we should have at least two days of dry weather before a next weaker system comes in.”

This does mean that the creeks and rivers are high and could get higher continuing to flood such low-lying areas as Elkin Municipal Park.

Memorial Park Drive is also closed due to flooding with other pockets of watery patches hiding potholes and similar hazards.

Drivers were cautioned to avoid traveling through standing water.

“Water, especially moving water is more powerful than you think,” said Yadkin County Director of Emergency Services Keith Vestal. “A few inches can sweep your car away. Sometimes that water is deeper than you realize and then you find yourself becoming a victim.”

To follow incoming weather with the National Weather Service go to weather.gov/rnk.

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TBeanieTaylor.

http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_HighWater11Feb2018-5-.jpg Beanie Taylor | The Tribune http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_HighWater11Feb2018-11-.jpg Beanie Taylor | The Tribune http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_HighWater11Feb2018-12-.jpg Beanie Taylor | The Tribune http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_HighWater11Feb2018-13-.jpg Beanie Taylor | The Tribune http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_HighWater11Feb2018-14-.jpg Beanie Taylor | The Tribune http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_HighWater11Feb2018-15-.jpg Beanie Taylor | The Tribune http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_HighWater11Feb2018-16-.jpg Beanie Taylor | The Tribune http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_HighWater11Feb2018-18-.jpg Beanie Taylor | The Tribune http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_HighWater11Feb2018-19-.jpg Beanie Taylor | The Tribune http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_HighWater11Feb2018-24-.jpg Beanie Taylor | The Tribune http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_HighWater11Feb2018-26-.jpg Beanie Taylor | The Tribune http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_HighWater11Feb2018-32-.jpg Beanie Taylor | The Tribune http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_HighWater11Feb2018-33-.jpg Beanie Taylor | The Tribune http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_HighWater11Feb2018-36-.jpg Beanie Taylor | The Tribune http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_HighWater11Feb2018-37-.jpg Beanie Taylor | The Tribune http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_HighWater11Feb2018-42-.jpg Beanie Taylor | The Tribune http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_HighWater11Feb2018-43-.jpg Beanie Taylor | The Tribune http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_HighWater11Feb2018-46-.jpg Beanie Taylor | The Tribune http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_HighWater11Feb2018-47-.jpg Beanie Taylor | The Tribune http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_HighWater11Feb2018-49-.jpg Beanie Taylor | The Tribune http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_HighWater11Feb2018-50-.jpg Beanie Taylor | The Tribune http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_HighWater11Feb2018-51-.jpg Beanie Taylor | The Tribune http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_HighWater11Feb2018-55-.jpg Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

By Beanie Taylor beanietaylor@elkintribune.com