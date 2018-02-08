Students honored for accomplishments

As is monthly tradition, the Elkin City Schools Board of Education recognized a number of students for their accomplishments during their Jan. 22 meeting.

The board spotlight actually recognized the members of the school board, though. January is National School Board Appreciation Month, explained Superintendent Dr. Myra Cox.

“An effective board plays an important role in keeping the district on track, sets policies that affect your children and our schools,” she said. “The board creates the visions, sets goals and holds us accountable for those results.

“One school board member can’t do the work alone, it’s a collective effort,” said Cox. “Great school board members also communicate their actions to you, the public. You vote them in, they serve you. Great school board members adopt a fiscally sound budget, and always focus on what’s best for students.

“And of course, they advocate at the local, state and national level for public education,” she said. “Elkin City Schools is so very fortunate to have a group of dedicated individuals who volunteer their time to serve on this board.”

Arts recognition for this month included the artwork of Autumn Whitley, third grade, and Klevis Dauti, sixth grade, from Elkin Elementary School, and Leah Waddell, eighth grade, and Dara Simpson, 11th grade, of Elkin Middle and High schools. Their pieces will be on display for viewing in the lobby of Elkin City Schools through the month.

Students whose artwork was chosen for the birthday cards used by Elkin City Schools also were recognized during the meeting. They were Bree Reid, Lyelie Klatt and Valeria Guzman from Elkin Elementary School. From Elkin Middle and High, students chosen were Alison Wells, Sophia Reinhardt and Kimberly Cruz.

Artwork also was chosen to be featured on the 2017 Christmas cards sent out by Elkin City Schools. Students honored for those cards were Chip Sloop from Elkin Elementary School, Summer Bryant and Selena Islas of Elkin Middle School and Sophie Reinhardt and Dara Simpson of Elkin High School.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.

Elkin City Schools Superintendent Dr. Myra Cox recognizes Christmas Card artwork winners. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_school-board-1-formatted.jpg Elkin City Schools Superintendent Dr. Myra Cox recognizes Christmas Card artwork winners. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Alison Wells is recognized after her artwork is chosen as one of six for Elkin City Schools’ birthday cards. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_school-board-2-formatted.jpg Alison Wells is recognized after her artwork is chosen as one of six for Elkin City Schools’ birthday cards. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Elkin Middle and High School students honored as this month’s art exhibit in Elkin City Schools’ lobby are, from left, eighth-grader Leah Waddell and Dara Simpson, a junior. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_school-board-3-formatted.jpg Elkin Middle and High School students honored as this month’s art exhibit in Elkin City Schools’ lobby are, from left, eighth-grader Leah Waddell and Dara Simpson, a junior. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Elkin Elementary School students Brady Reed and Lyelie Klatt are recognized for having their artwork selected for Elkin City Schools’ birthday cards. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_school-board-4-formatted.jpg Elkin Elementary School students Brady Reed and Lyelie Klatt are recognized for having their artwork selected for Elkin City Schools’ birthday cards. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Autumn Whitley, third-grader, is recognized by Jill Bellia, art teacher, as the art exhibit honoree for Elkin Elementary School. Her mosaic is on the wall above her head. Also exhibited, but unable to attend, is Klevis Dauti, sixth-grader, whose art is behind Bellia. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_school-board-5-formatted.jpg Autumn Whitley, third-grader, is recognized by Jill Bellia, art teacher, as the art exhibit honoree for Elkin Elementary School. Her mosaic is on the wall above her head. Also exhibited, but unable to attend, is Klevis Dauti, sixth-grader, whose art is behind Bellia. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune The Elkin City Schools Board of Education is recognized for National School Board Appreciation Month. Elected members are, from left, Frank Beals, James Freeman, Richard Brinegar, Jane Riley and Judy Walker. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_school-board-6-formatted.jpg The Elkin City Schools Board of Education is recognized for National School Board Appreciation Month. Elected members are, from left, Frank Beals, James Freeman, Richard Brinegar, Jane Riley and Judy Walker. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_school-board-7-formatted.jpg Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_school-board-8-formatted.jpg Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune The new class of Elkin High School students chosen to participate in the 2018 Youth Leadership Surry program sponsored by the Surry County Economic Development Partnership are introduced to the Elkin City Schools Board of Education by Patsy Burgess. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_school-board-9-formatted.jpg The new class of Elkin High School students chosen to participate in the 2018 Youth Leadership Surry program sponsored by the Surry County Economic Development Partnership are introduced to the Elkin City Schools Board of Education by Patsy Burgess. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune