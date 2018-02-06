Filing for 2018 political races begins Monday

Filing for the 2018 elections for many local, state and federal seats will open Monday at noon, and close Feb. 28 at noon. District lines at the state level have changed, and while filing will being for congressional lines as they are now drawn, proposed changes to those remain tied up in court proceedings.

The changes to the district lines for the N.C. House of Representatives and N.C. Senate seats will mean voters in the tri-county region could have a different set of candidates and incumbents to vote for than in years past.

The N.C. Senate lines have moved so much that District 30 Senator Shirley Randleman (Republican), due to living in Wilkes County, is now living in District 45, which has its own incumbent in Senator Deanna Ballard (Republican), who is from Watauga County. The new District 30 includes Rockingham County, where N.C. Senator Phil Berger (Republican) from the former District 26 resides.

As of Monday at noon, Randleman had not returned an email requesting information on whether she intended to run for office in the new District 45.

The newly drawn Senate district map has District 45 including about three-fourths of Surry County, west of Mount Airy and Pilot Mountain and including Dobson, Lowgap, State Road and Elkin, as well as all of Wilkes, Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties. District 30 now includes the eastern one-fourth of Surry, including Mount Airy, Westfield and Pilot Mountain, as well as all of Stokes, Rockingham and Caswell counties.

Yadkin County is part of District 34 with Iredell County. There is no incumbent in that district, since Senator Joyce Kraweic (Republican), who had been representing District 31 which included Yadkin, lives in Forsyth County and Senator Dan Barrett (Republican), who had been representing the former District 34 including Iredell, lives in Davie County.

In the newly drawn House districts, Surry and Wilkes counties are split between two districts with areas from other counties, and Yadkin County includes a portion of western Forsyth County in its 74th district now, which is represented by incumbent Rep. Lee Zachary (Republican).

The new District 90 just narrowly includes the address of Rep. Sarah Stevens (Republican) residing within its borders, which include Surry County from about Dobson and Siloam west, all of Alleghany County and the northwestern half of Wilkes County.

The eastern portion of Surry County is in District 91, along with all of Stokes County and the Mayodan/Madison area of Rockingham County. This district includes incumbent Rep. Kyle Hall (Republican), who lives in the King area of Stokes County.

The southern half and northeast corner of Wilkes County are included in District 94 with all of Alexander County, and have Rep. Jeffrey Elmore (Republican) as incumbent.

The cost for anyone interested in filing as a candidate for the N.C. House and N.C. Senate district seats is $207, and that filing is done at the candidate’s county board of elections office.

The filing for a U.S. Senate or U.S. House of Representatives seat is done at the state board of elections office in Raleigh, reported Susan Jarrell, board of elections director for Surry County. Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes counties remain in the Fifth Congressional District with Congresswoman Virginia Foxx (Republican) as incumbent.

On Jan. 19, Joshua Lawson, general counsel for the North Carolina Board of Elections sent an email out to county board of elections directors updating them on the congressional district map court case, Common Cause, and reported that on Jan. 18, “The Supreme Court of the United States yesterday passed an order that would have required the General Assembly to adopt new congressional district maps.”

As of Feb. 5, no new maps had been adopted, so the state was moving forward with filing for congressional districts based on the districts already in place.

The 2018 race for the U.S. Senator representing North Carolina is for the seat now held by Sen. Thom Tillis (Republican) of High Point.

Local races open for filing

A large number of local races also will open for filing on Monday in Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.

In Surry County, the following seats have a filing date of Feb. 12-28:

• Clerk of Court, incumbent Teresa O’Dell, fee to file is $892.

• Sheriff, incumbent Jimmy Combs, fee to file is $614.

• County Commissioner Mount Airy district, incumbent Larry Phillips, fee is $80.

• County Commissioner South district, incumbent Eddie Harris, fee is $80.

• County Commissioner Central district, incumbent R.F. “Buck” Golding, fee is $80.

• Surry County Board of Education District 2, incumbent Mamie Sutphin, fee is $5.

• Surry County Board of Education District 3, incumbent Earlie Coe, fee $5.

• Surry county Board of Education District 4, incumbent Terri Mosley, fee $5.

Seats with a filing date of Feb. 12 through Aug. 6 include two Elkin City Schools Board of Education city district seats, now held by Jane Riley and James Freeman, and the west district seat held by Frank Beals. Cost to file for those seats is $5.

Summer filings will be held June 11 through July 6 for two Surry County Soil and Water Conservation district supervisor seats held by Chad Keith Chilton and David Carl Branch; and July 6-20 for the Dobson mayor (incumbent Ricky Draughn) and two commissioners seats (incumbents Wayne Atkins and John Lawson) and three Elkin commissioners seats held by Jeff Eidson, who was appointed to fill the seat vacated when Bob Norton died, and Cicely McCulloch and Terry Kennedy. Filing for all of those seats is $5.

In Wilkes County, the following seats having a filing date of Feb. 12-28:

• Clerk of Court, incumbent Janet Handy, fee is $892.

• Sheriff, incumbent Chris Shew, fee is $626.

• County Commissioner (two seats), incumbents are David Gambill and Gregory Minton, fee is $65.

• Wilkes County Board of Education (two seats), incumbents are Rudy Holbrook and Sharron Huffman, fee is $48.

Summer filing will be held June 11 through July 6 for two Wilkes County Soil and Water Conservation district supervisor seats held by Claude Shew Jr. and Ted Carter. Filing is $5 for those seats.

In Yadkin County, the following seats having a filing date of Feb. 12-28:

• Clerk of Court, incumbent Beth Williams Holcomb, fee of $892.

• Register of Deeds, incumbent Aric Wilhelm, fee of $478.

• Sheriff, incumbent Ricky Oliver, fee of $634.

• County Commissioner (three seats — two four-year terms and one two-year term), incumbents are Gilbert Hemric (four-year), Marion Welborn (two-year) and Frank Zachary (four-year), fee is $18.

• Coroner, incumbent “Slim” Collins, fee is $5.

• Yadkin County Board of Education (three seats), incumbents are Sam Crews, Howard McKnight and Tim Weatherman, fee is $5.

Summer filing will be held June 11 through July 6 for two Yadkin County Soil and Water Conservation district supervisor seats held by Buddy Matthews Jr. and Grady Shore; and July 6-20 for Boonville mayor (incumbent Rusty Hunter IV) and two commissioners seats (incumbents Gerald Brown and Bonnie Bovender Lasky); East Bend mayor (incumbent Archie Hicks) and three commissioners seats (one two-year term held by Mae Luffman and two four-year terms held by Wanda Johnson and George Burns); and Jonesville mayor (incumbent Gene Pardue) and three council member seats (incumbents Andy Green and Anita Darnell, and one unexpired term which had been held by the late Judy Wolfe and will end in 2020). Filing fee for all of those races is $5.

Elections schedule

One filing closes Feb. 28 for the federal, state and county offices work will begin toward the May 8 primary election day.

On March 19, those wishing to vote via absentee by mail can begin requesting ballots from their county’s board of elections office. April 13 is the voter registration deadline, and the last day to change party affiliation, for anyone wishing to vote in the May 8 primary.

In Surry County, one-stop early voting begins in the Dobson Board of Elections office on April 19 and ends May 5 at 1 p.m., with one-stop voting sites in Mount Airy, Elkin and Pilot Mountain opening on April 30 once the state approves those locations and times. Dates and locations for the Wilkes County one-stop early voting have not yet been announced.

In Yadkin County, one-stop early voting begins upstairs in the Planning, Permitting, and Elections Building April 19, and ends May 5, at 1 p.m. Hours of operation for this site are April 19 and April 20 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; April 23-27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; April 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; April 30 through May 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and May 5, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside voters, voters who cannot enter the polling place without assistance because of age or disability, may vote from their vehicle.

The polls will be open on May 8 in all counties from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for primary elections. This date also will serve as Election Day for the county school board races, which are nonpartisan and do not hold a primary.

If a second primary is needed, the election will be held either June 26 or July 17, depending on whether a federal office is on the ballot or not.

The 2018 general elections are scheduled for Nov. 6.

The 2018 elections for N.C. House of Representatives will be based on this map. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_2017-House-Redistricting-plan-page-0-formatted.jpg The 2018 elections for N.C. House of Representatives will be based on this map. North Carolina General Assembly website The 2018 elections for N.C. Senate will be based on this map. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_2017-Senate-Redistricting-plan-page-0-formatted.jpg The 2018 elections for N.C. Senate will be based on this map. North Carolina General Assembly website

State district lines change