Jonesville Town Council meeting earlier than expected

JONESVILLE — The Jonesville Town Council meeting for February has been changed.

“The meeting was changed due to a scheduling conflict,” said town Finance Director Wendy Thompson.

Previously scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m., the Jonesville Town Council will meet at 9 a.m. on Friday at the Town Hall and Welcome Center located at 1053 N.C. 67.

Departmental reports are expected from Fire Chief Kevin Macemore, Police Chief Dane Mastin, Town Manager Michael Pardue, and Utilities Director Tim Collins, in addition to Thompson’s monthly finance report.

These reports not only keep the council and community updated on activities and concerns within the town limits, they are also an opportunity to convey gratitude for moments when one department receives assistance from another.

A public comment period is also available during meetings for members of the community who wish to speak.

For a complete agenda and other information, go to jonesvillenc.gov.

