Boy Scout food drive pickups will be Saturday

Many local residents may have received a delivery of empty plastic bags on their doors over the past weekend thanks to the annual Boy Scout food drive.

During the Scouting For Food drive, plastic bags are distributed the weekend preceding the pickup. Residents are asked to fill the bags with groceries and other items which then will be picked up and distributed through one of several local pantries.

This year the Scouts will be collecting the filled bags starting at 9 a.m. on Feb. 10.

“We are covering all areas in Yadkin County, Elkin, State Road, Thurmond, Mountain Park, and parts of Alleghany County in the Laurel District,” said District Director Kevin Cheek.

Scouting For Food is an organization-wide drive with different places collecting at different times.

Although the Scouts hope to distribute as many bags to every home as possible, anyone who does not receive one can still participate in Scouting for Food.

Scout bags are available at The Tribune office on Main Street in Elkin or items can be dropped off at a pantry and designated for Scouting for Food.

“If it’s specifically for the food drive, we would like to know just so that we can add those pounds for the Boy Scouts’ numbers so they get the credit for it,” said Heather Macy, director of Tri-County Christian Ministries in Jonesville.

Also participating in the weekend’s drive are Yadkin Christian Ministries in Yadkinville and East Bend as well as Alleghany County Solid Rock Food Closet.

“A list of needed items would include soups, jelly, beans of all kinds, canned meat and tuna, pasta noodles and sauce, fruits, cereal and other breakfast items,” said Macy.

Sponsors for this year’s drive are Appalachian Energy, G&B Energy, McNeely Pest Control, United Way and WXII12.

For more information, go to www.oldhickorycouncil.org/sff2018.

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TBeanieTaylor.

Troop 648 assists residents of Elkin during the 2017 Scouting For Food drive. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_0134.jpg Troop 648 assists residents of Elkin during the 2017 Scouting For Food drive. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune