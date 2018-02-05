VIDEO: Explore Elkin coordinates information for all with new website

Marketing to millennials is one of several focuses of the Explore Elkin initiative, all of which can be seen on ExploreElkin.com.

Going live at the stroke of midnight, 2018 welcomed a clear vision of Explore Elkin goals with the website.

“Brittany Rogers, aka Brittany 2.0, did a wonderful job on the Explore Elkin website,” said Explore Elkin Marketing Committee Co-Chair Brittany Russell. “She was able to take many committee members’ ideas and create a site that represents Elkin as a whole.”

“A lot of the content came from collaborating with the Explore Elkin marketing committee,” said Rogers.

Visitors to ExploreElkin.com can easily find food, arts and entertainment available as well as fun features. Each page also highlights practical information.

“We wanted to make the website a one-stop shop for not only tourism information, but also for locals to be able to find information about events in the Yadkin Valley as well as find things to do that they may not have been aware of [and] we still have plans to add to the website,” said Russell.

“This is just the first phase of Explore Elkin website,” she said. “Later we will be adding e-commerce to the site where residents and visitors can order Explore Elkin branded apparel, shopping tabs, real estate tabs and newcomer online digital packets.”

Current tabs include information for sponsors and Elkin Explorers including discount card offers.

The “What To Do” tab contains a subsection for family-friendly activities as well as links to wineries and breweries.

A specific concern throughout the various Explore Elkin discussion groups was the need for a central calendar, which the website has attempted to provide.

During the January meeting of downtown businesses, Explore Elkin Chair Jeff Eidson explained how events are placed on the calendar.

“Anyone who wants to can submit them to us at [exploreelkin@gmail.com] and we will add them to the calendar,” said Eidson. “It can be anything, you just need to let us know.”

The calendar contains everything from meetings to music highlighting the variety of activity in the community.

“If there is an individual small business or organization that sees something that may need to be added or adjusted, please feel free to reach out to us and we will be glad to review it,” said Russell.

Concerns and corrections about the website should be directed to Brogers@cavuinc.com or 336-818-9790.

“I wanted the website to be simple and easy to navigate,” said Rogers, who explained knowing that ease of use leads to more visitors not only to the website, but the activities and businesses promoted there as well.

Rogers also hoped ExploreElkin.com reflected the community it represents. “I wanted the look of it to be welcoming and have a small town feel.”

“Explore Elkin hasn’t even made it to a one-year anniversary yet. It’s accomplishments thus far is amazing,” said Russell. “Cavu and the Brittanys love being a part of the movement for growth in economic vitality for our downtown, city, and surrounding areas in the Yadkin Valley region.”

Explore Elkin will celebrate its first year at Coley Hall in The Liberty from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 29.

For more information, visit ExploreElkin.com, where guests who sign up for the newsletter will be entered in a sweepstake for a $75 gift card to Honey Baked Ham.

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TBeanieTaylor.

Easy to use, the Explore Elkin website has a variety of information and will continue to increase in content. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ExploreElkinWebExplorers.jpg Easy to use, the Explore Elkin website has a variety of information and will continue to increase in content. Courtesy of exploreelkin.com Explore Elkin and its sponsors including the Elkin Explorers encourage everyone to support local businesses. For more information on Love Your Locals go to http://www.elkintribune.com/news/18993/downtown-elkin-shopping-encouraged-through-love-your-locals-february-campaign. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_GeorgeSmithReeves3Feb18-1-.jpg Explore Elkin and its sponsors including the Elkin Explorers encourage everyone to support local businesses. For more information on Love Your Locals go to http://www.elkintribune.com/news/18993/downtown-elkin-shopping-encouraged-through-love-your-locals-february-campaign. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune The George Smith Band at the Reeves was a free concert much like the various summer series sponsored by Explore Elkin. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_GeorgeSmithReeves3Feb18-3-.jpg The George Smith Band at the Reeves was a free concert much like the various summer series sponsored by Explore Elkin. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune The George Smith Band plays at the Reeves Theater. This free concert Saturday was sponsored by Explore Elkin. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_GeorgeSmithReeves3Feb18-11-.jpg The George Smith Band plays at the Reeves Theater. This free concert Saturday was sponsored by Explore Elkin. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

By Beanie Taylor beanietaylor@elkintribune.com