George Smith, Martha Bassett coming to Reeves

Explore Elkin will kick off the first of its musical events this weekend with a free concert by Mount Airy resident George Smith.

Seats are filling quickly for the concert to be held at the Reeves Theater in downtown Elkin from 8 to 11 p.m. The concert is open to all ages, but reservations are recommended, at reevestheater.com, as seats for the show are limited.

Smith has played mandolin opening for Ralph Stanley, and bass opening for Darius Rucker and Jason Michael Carroll. He’s been featured playing six-string banjo on an episode of PBS’s Song of the Mountains with the Porch Dog Revival band, and has opened for musicians such as Steep Canyon Rangers and Larry Keel.

As part of Mood Cultivation Project, he opened for Lynyrd Skynyrd, Marshall Tucker Band and Drive By Truckers.

The cafe at the Reeves Theater will close prior to the concert, but beverages will be available for purchase.

Following the Smith concert, the Reeves Theater, with sponsorship from Explore Elkin, will begin a series of concerts hosted by Martha Bassett.

Bassett, a native of West Virginia and an accomplished musician in her own like who has performed on the stages of Merlefest, Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival and more, will bring with her to the Reeves stage guest musicians in concert.

The first concert will be Feb. 10 featuring Jonathan Byrd & the Pick-Up Cowboy with special guests Dan River Girls at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show.

Now with a show in Winston-Salem, Bassett highlights “emerging” musicians in her series. Lyle Lovett, Tony Bennett, the Avett Brothers, Squirrel Nut Zippers, Jim Lauderdale and Chuck Prophet are just a few of the names for whom she has opened.

In addition to the Feb. 10 concert, Bassett will be at the Reeves March 3 with Mollie O’Brien and Rich Moore; April 14 with Jim White; May 5 with Sam Reider and the Human Hands; and June 2 with Ben Sollee. Other events in The Martha Bassett Show will be announced in the future.

