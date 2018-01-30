no news good news to fire chief

JONESVILLE — Neighbors surrounding Jonesville Elementary School were alerted Sunday afternoon as multiple departments responded to an alarm at the school.

“We thought it was really going to be something, but it ended up being nothing,” said Arlington Fire and Rescue Chief Kevin Macemore, who preferred such calls over devastating fires.

According to the chief, a water cooler malfunctioned.

“The kids will still get to go to school on Monday,” said Macemore.

Local firefighters from several departments appreciate helping wrap fire hoses instead of put out a fire at Jonesville Elementary.