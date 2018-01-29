Elkin top in two online data-related lists

Within four days, Elkin hit the internet jackpot twice being recognized based on online research and data as top searches and picks.

On Jan. 19, movebuddha.com released its list of “100 Most Popular Small Towns To Relocate 2017,” with Elkin coming in at No. 33 on the list.

In the article, author Tyler Wood states, “While millenials continue to seek out the big city life in droves, plenty of Americans are still choosing small towns and suburbs as their preferred destination.”

To seek out the most popular small-town destinations, movebuddha.com researched the online searches of people planning to move each month use its own Moving Cost Calculator.

That information was used to put together the list of 100 most searched towns with less than 10,000 population.

In addition to Elkin, the list included town such as Harpers Ferry, West Virginia; Abingdon, Virginia; Newport; Edenton; Brevard; Cheraw, South Carolina; Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Rutherfordton; and No. 1, New Castle, Delaware.

The compilation can be found at www.movebuddha.com/blog/popular-small-towns-relocate-2017/.

Then, on Jan. 23, thisisinsider.com featured a compilation article highlighting “the best sports bar in every state,” and again Elkin was featured, with Angry Troll Brewing taking the honors for North Carolina.

“There are plenty of incredible bars all over the world,” writes Sarah Schmalbruch with Insider. “For those looking for something a little more local and a little more casual, we rounded up the best sports bars in the US.”

Using data gathered from Yelp, “which is based on an algorithm” of reviews and star ratings, Insider put together its No. 1 sports bar from each state.

Each sports bar listed is featured with a picture, with Angry Troll Brewing’s pizza being the highlighted photo, and a place to click to link the reader to the Yelp page on that sports bar. For Angry Troll, its yelp.com/biz/angry-troll-brewing-elkin-2. Angry Troll has 77 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on the Yelp site.

The rest of the sports bar highlight can be found at http://www.thisisinsider.com/best-sports-bars-us-2018-1?utm_content=buffer238bc&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_campaign=buffer-travel.

