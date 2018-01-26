Two Surry men charged after armed robbery in Elkin

Two Surry County men are facing charges following an armed robbery at an Elkin business early Friday morning.

Elkin Police Department reported that at about 1 a.m., officers responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Elk Mont Business Center at 1639 N. Bridge St. in Elkin.

Two individuals entered the business and reportedly displayed two firearms and took cash from the business. A citizen outside the business witnessed the incident and followed the suspects, who were apprehended with the assistance of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Keelan Antonio Tayshawn Goodwin from Mount Airy and Shaquinton Theron Bell of Ararat were arrested.

Goodwin was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and given a $60,000 secured bond.

Bell was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and given a $100,000 secured bond. Bell also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, driving while license revoked, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and resisting a public officer, and given an additional secured bond.

Money from the robbery was recovered by the Elkin Police Department and Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

