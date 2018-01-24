Wellness fair builds connections

The first-ever Natural Family Wellness Fair in Elkin was a great success, said organizers Rochelle Long and Kelly Dougherty. The event took place in the lower level of The Liberty in downtown Elkin on Saturday.

Long and Dougherty met last fall at Long’s Eat and Evolve group, and the idea sprouted to connect families with local resources and providers of holistic wellness products and services.

Vendors at the event include doulas, massage therapists, natural body-care product creators and more.

“The health fair had a wide variety of exhibits and activities especially for young families. While I am not a young parent, I still found several interesting booths which were applicable to my life. Some such as the skin-care products, essential oil products, and massage were already familiar to me, but others such as the medical massage and cupping were new. I enrolled in a community farm program and will receive a box of locally-grown produce each week this summer,” said attendee Debra Garing.

Kimberly Seipel-Parks of the Yadkin Valley Community School also had a booth at the event which featured an activity for children who came.

“It was wonderful to be able to participate in an event like this in Elkin. We were able to meet many young families that are interested exploring local options for education, and we had so much fun making journals with the kids that came to the fair,” Seipel-Parks said.

In addition to informational booths, several vendors also gave brief presentations on their products. Dr. Leslie Stoklosa shared details on her business, Sweetie Pie Diaper Service. Stoklosa said she was excited to be a part of the event and expose people to baby-care options such as cloth diapering.

“I was really excited to participate, because this area tends to not have a lot of natural wellness type things,” Stoklosa said. “I was really excited to participate in the first one, and I hope that we can get this going with more in the coming years to be a resource for the community to think of different alternatives to what is considered mainstream.”

Dougherty estimated around 70 attendees were at the Natural Family Wellness Fair, a great turnout for a first-time event.

“We were pretty pleased with the amount of people that came out,” Dougherty said. She was even more pleased that folks who came really made an effort to connect with the businesses represented at the fair.

“I was really happy to see that the people that came were really engaged with all the different vendors and talking and getting information was exactly what the goal was, to connect people to these resources.”

Dougherty said she hopes another event can be planned in the future.

“It was very exciting to be part of the energy from our community. We look forward to having new vendors and growing interest in natural ways to be healthy,” said Long.

For information on future Natural Family Wellness events, visit www.facebook.com/naturalfamilywellnesseatandevolve/.

For more information on Long’s Eat and Evolve group, visit www.facebook.com/groups/EatAndEvlolveYV/about/ or email eatevolveyadkinv@gmail.com.

Mary Beth Wright visits a booth on essential oils at the Natural Family Wellness Fair held in the lower level of The Liberty. Kimberly Seipel-Parks shares information on the Yadkin Valley Community School at the Natural Family Wellness Fair in Elkin. Dr. Leslie Stoklosa gives a presentation on how to use cloth diapers and her business, Sweetie Pie Diaper Service.