Chamber holds first January annual meeting

The annual meeting of the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce was a little different this year, since the chamber board decided to adjust the fiscal calendar year. The Jan. 16 event at The Barn at Heritage Farm was less formal and used as more of a networking and social gathering.

During the chamber’s July 2017 annual meeting, newly inducted chairman of the board, Dale Badgett, announced the change from a July-to-June calendar to a January-to-December calendar. Since awards were presented at the July meeting and changes to the board of directors won’t be made until January 2019, this first January annual meeting was used as a social and networking event.

Tables were available for those who wanted to sit and enjoy BBQ and chicken from Putters Patio and Grill in Dobson, and drinks of tea and water, Round Peak Vineyards’ wines and Skull Camp Brewery’s offerings were available. Dirtroad Entertainment provided music for the night.

Badgett took a short few minutes to thank everyone for attending and “for what you do for the Yadkin Valley every day.”

With no date set yet, Badget reminded the membership that the chamber offices will be moving into the new Heritage Center in the spring. “We will be the manager, I guess is the best way to put it, of the activities going on there, and we’re excited about that,” he said.

He also noted a growing partnership between the chamber and the Explore Elkin initiative.

“It’s an exciting time in the Yadkin Valley, in Jonesville and Elkin and Dobson,” he said.

David Steelman, executive director of the Yadkin Valley United Fund, also was given the floor for just a few minutes to update those gathered about the fund’s annual campaign and make a push for donations toward meeting its $200,000 goal. As of the Jan. 16 gather, the fund was at $186,000, with one of its major contributors cutting down $20,000 because it send funding to national tragedies in Texas and other locations.

Badgett ended his short speech thanking Myra Cook, president of the chamber, and Misty Matthews, office manager, for putting the event together.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.

