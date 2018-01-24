The Comedy Zone, Explore Elkin bring laughs downtown

“Laughter is a stress reliever.” – J. Bliss

Around 100 people settled into Coley Hall at The Liberty Saturday night for some stress relief and a lot of laughs. The second installment of Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main featured three comedians booked through The Comedy Zone.

“There’s not a lot to do in Elkin, and this is something different and it’s exciting,” said Ernie Dumas, who was attending the comedy show with a table of his family and friends.

He said he’s enjoyed similar shows in larger cities like Charlotte, Asheville and Boston.

He and his wife, Becky, learned about the comedy show through an email chain which they were part of by being members of the Elkin Valley Trails Association.

Becky Dumas said she was looking forward “to some good laughs.”

Ellen Pometto and her friend, Jodi Sebastian, also were looking forward to an entertaining show. Pometto won two free tickets through an Instagram contest Explore Elkin hosted, but she said they probably would have come if even she hadn’t won the tickets.

The nearly two-hour show started with a short welcome from Explore Elkin Chairman Jeff Eidson, and then Derek Blackmon, a comedian with The Comedy Zone, took over as emcee, also providing a few minutes of comedy to kick it all off.

Jason King served as the opening act, followed by J. Bliss as headliner. Both were booked through The Comedy Zone and had the crowd laughing for an hour and a half nearly nonstop.

A second Comedy on Main show, hosted by Explore Elkin, is scheduled for July, with details coming closer to the date.

Also, I Support My Community nonprofit is hosting a comedy show at the Reeves Theater March 31 featuring Chico Bean and Friends from Wild’N Out. Doors will open at 8 p.m., and the show will be from 9 p.m. to midnight for ages 18 and older. More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/2001921200048136/.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.

Laughs fill Coley Hall at The Liberty Saturday night during Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main as Derek Blackmon, Jason King and J. Bliss entertain the crowd. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_comedy-1-formatted.jpg Laughs fill Coley Hall at The Liberty Saturday night during Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main as Derek Blackmon, Jason King and J. Bliss entertain the crowd. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune The Comedy Zone’s J. Bliss entertains the crowd at Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main Saturday at The Liberty. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_comedy-2-formatted.jpg The Comedy Zone’s J. Bliss entertains the crowd at Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main Saturday at The Liberty. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Laughs fill Coley Hall at The Liberty Saturday night during Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main as Derek Blackmon, Jason King and J. Bliss entertain the crowd. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_comedy-3-formatted.jpg Laughs fill Coley Hall at The Liberty Saturday night during Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main as Derek Blackmon, Jason King and J. Bliss entertain the crowd. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune The Comedy Zone’s J. Bliss entertains the crowd at Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main Saturday at The Liberty. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_comedy-4-formatted.jpg The Comedy Zone’s J. Bliss entertains the crowd at Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main Saturday at The Liberty. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Jason King, the opening act, shares humor with those attending Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main Saturday at The Liberty. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_comedy-5-formatted.jpg Jason King, the opening act, shares humor with those attending Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main Saturday at The Liberty. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Laughs fill Coley Hall at The Liberty Saturday night during Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main as Derek Blackmon, Jason King and J. Bliss entertain the crowd. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_comedy-6-formatted.jpg Laughs fill Coley Hall at The Liberty Saturday night during Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main as Derek Blackmon, Jason King and J. Bliss entertain the crowd. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Laughs fill Coley Hall at The Liberty Saturday night during Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main as Derek Blackmon, Jason King and J. Bliss entertain the crowd. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_comedy-7-formatted.jpg Laughs fill Coley Hall at The Liberty Saturday night during Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main as Derek Blackmon, Jason King and J. Bliss entertain the crowd. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Laughs fill Coley Hall at The Liberty Saturday night during Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main as Derek Blackmon, Jason King and J. Bliss entertain the crowd. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_comedy-8-formatted.jpg Laughs fill Coley Hall at The Liberty Saturday night during Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main as Derek Blackmon, Jason King and J. Bliss entertain the crowd. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Jason King, the opening act, shares humor with those attending Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main Saturday at The Liberty. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_comedy-9-formatted.jpg Jason King, the opening act, shares humor with those attending Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main Saturday at The Liberty. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Laughs fill Coley Hall at The Liberty Saturday night during Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main as Derek Blackmon, Jason King and J. Bliss entertain the crowd. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_comedy-10-formatted.jpg Laughs fill Coley Hall at The Liberty Saturday night during Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main as Derek Blackmon, Jason King and J. Bliss entertain the crowd. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Derek Blackmon, emcee for the evening, opens the Comedy on Main show for Explore Elkin with a few laughs of his own Saturday. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_comedy-11-formatted.jpg Derek Blackmon, emcee for the evening, opens the Comedy on Main show for Explore Elkin with a few laughs of his own Saturday. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Jeff Eidson, chairman of Explore Elkin, welcomes the crowd to Comedy on Main Saturday. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_comedy-12-formatted.jpg Jeff Eidson, chairman of Explore Elkin, welcomes the crowd to Comedy on Main Saturday. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune The Comedy Zone’s J. Bliss entertains the crowd at Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main Saturday at The Liberty. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_comedy-13-formatted.jpg The Comedy Zone’s J. Bliss entertains the crowd at Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main Saturday at The Liberty. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Laughs fill Coley Hall at The Liberty Saturday night during Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main as Derek Blackmon, Jason King and J. Bliss entertain the crowd. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_comedy-14-formatted.jpg Laughs fill Coley Hall at The Liberty Saturday night during Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main as Derek Blackmon, Jason King and J. Bliss entertain the crowd. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Laughs fill Coley Hall at The Liberty Saturday night during Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main as Derek Blackmon, Jason King and J. Bliss entertain the crowd. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_comedy-15-formatted.jpg Laughs fill Coley Hall at The Liberty Saturday night during Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main as Derek Blackmon, Jason King and J. Bliss entertain the crowd. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune The crowd attending Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main gets in a good laugh from comedian J. Bliss Saturday night at The Liberty. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_comedy-16-formatted.jpg The crowd attending Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main gets in a good laugh from comedian J. Bliss Saturday night at The Liberty. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Laughs fill Coley Hall at The Liberty Saturday night during Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main as Derek Blackmon, Jason King and J. Bliss entertain the crowd. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_comedy-17-formatted.jpg Laughs fill Coley Hall at The Liberty Saturday night during Explore Elkin’s Comedy on Main as Derek Blackmon, Jason King and J. Bliss entertain the crowd. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune