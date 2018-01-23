Donations, volunteers needed to assist the homeless in Yadkin County

A group of human services and non-profit agencies in Davie, Iredell, Surry, Stokes and Yadkin counties, named DISSY, will be conducting a count of homeless individuals on Jan. 31.

The count will enable the community to be eligible and apply for funding as groups work collaboratively to end homelessness. Often homelessness is a by-product of other fundamental issues including but not limited to untreated behavioral health issues, domestic violence, physical health issues and/or financial issues.

Last year’s count totaled 85 homeless individuals in Surry, Stokes and Yadkin, 43 percent of whom were on the street, 46 percent of whom were staying in emergency shelter and 11 percent of whom were in transitional housing.

In addition to the obvious human factor, providing services (including housing) within the realm of entitled benefits like Medicaid and Medicare, is less costly for a community. To that end, help is needed so that DISSY can obtain the most accurate count.

As an incentive for individuals to come forward and be counted, a backpack filled with sundries will be provided to the different county’s homeless population on Jan. 31.

Helping Hands of Surry/Yadkin County will be collecting items such as blankets, hats, gloves, sleeping bags, tents, nonperishable food items, and bottled water. These items can be dropped off at the Yadkin Valley Chamber, 116 E. Market St., Elkin. Financial donations can be to Helping Hands at Surrey Bank.

Donated items and money are needed by Jan. 29. For more information or to volunteer to help with the count, call Kevin Hege at 336-786-4169 ext. 207 or kevin.hege@nccommerce.com.