FANCY GAP, Va. — Officials have shut down I-77 northbound from Cana to Fancy Gap after high winds have caused several tractor-trailers to overturn on the mountain.

John Shelton, Surry County emergency services director, said Virginia officials advised him they will not be removing the wreckage until the wind die down.

He encouraged travelers to avoid the interstate northbound near the Virginia line.

