Community and Church Calendar

Jan. 17

• 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at the Yadkin Center, 4649 Hwy. 601, Yadkinville.

Jan. 18

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Shoals Elementary School, 1800 Shoals Road, Pinnacle.

• 6 to 8 p.m., the Creative Writing Club will meet at Elkin Library.

• 7 to 8 p.m., Crossing the River: Poetry Event will feature local poet, Dr. Bill Griffin. Refreshments will be provided.

Jan. 20

• 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 3656 Mountain View Road, Hays.

• 10:30 a.m. to noon, Part 1: Mindfulness Book Club and Meditation will be held at Elkin Public Library. Those attending will participate in a book discussion and guided meditation led by Denise Lyons of Luminous Minds. Reservations are required.

• 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Mount Airy Wesleyan Church, 2063 S. Main St., Mount Airy.

• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Surry support group for the Lupus Foundation of America will be held in the multipurpose room of the Mount Airy Public Library, 145 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 7 to 9 p.m., Starmount High School Lady Rams soccer teams will have a fundraising concert in the school auditorium featuring Elvis tribute artist, Taylor Vaden, and Memphis Thunder. Tickets are on sale online at Brown Paper Tickets, www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3118411, for $10 each until Jan. 19. Seating is limited to 288, with tickets still on sale the day of the concert if seats are available for $15 each.

Jan. 22

• Noon to 4:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at First United Methodist Church, 210 Marion St., Pilot Mountain.

• 6 to 8 p.m., Craft Cafe: Dreamcatchers will be held at the Elkin Library. The class is free, with materians provided Reservations are required.

Jan. 23

• 6:30 to 8 p.m., Book Club will meet at Fiddles Pub discussing “White Doves at Morning” by James Lee Burke.

Jan. 25

• 1 to 2 p.m., the Women’s Book Club will meet at the Elkin Library to discuss “The White Queen” by Philippa Gregory.

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Cedar Ridge Elementary School, 734 Flippin Road, Lowgap.

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Dobson Elementary School, 400 W. Atkins St., Dobson.

• 3 to 7:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Temple Hill United Methodist Church, 1192 Somers Road, Ronda.

Jan. 26

• 1 to 2 p.m., the Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Club will meet at the Elkin Library to discuss “At Childhood’s End” by Arthur Clarke.

Jan. 27

• 10:30 a.m. to noon, Part 1: Mindfulness Book Club and Meditation will be held at Elkin Public Library. Those attending will participate in a book discussion and guided meditation led by Denise Lyons of Luminous Minds. Reservations are required.

Jan. 29

• 1 to 5 p.m., a blood drive will be held at White Plains Elementary School, 710 Cadle Ford Road, Mount Airy.

• 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., an acoustic string band jam session will be held at the Elkin Library. The program is free and open to those 16 and older. Bring an instrument.

• 6 to 8 p.m., Elkin Public Library will host “Listen & Connect” with the topic of “Why you should define your fears instead of your goals.” For those 16 and older.

Jan. 30

• 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Wilkes Regional Medical Center, 1370 W. D. St., North Wilkesboro.

• 10 to 11 a.m.,the Search for Happiness Book Club will meet at Dirty Joe’s Coffee to discuss “Serafina and the Black Cloak” by Robert Beatty.

Jan. 31

• 3 to 7:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Sweet Frog, 1510-D Winkler Mill Road Ext., Wilkesboro.

Ongoing

• 10 a.m., Sunday morning closed speaker discussion group for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Sunday downstairs at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 3 p.m., a community drum circle is held each Sunday at Central Park in King. No experience is necessary and extra drums are available for use. Weather updates and additional information can be found on Facebook at Pinnacle Drum Circle. For more information, email pinnacledrumcircle@yahoo.com or call 336-368-3866.

• 8 p.m., Granite City group closed discussion for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet the last Sunday of each month downstairs at Central United Methodist Church, North Main Street, Mount Airy.

• 10 a.m., line dance class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with Shirley Bell as instructor.

• 11 a.m., quilting class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5 to 8 p.m., clogging classes are being held every Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with beginners from 5 to 6 p.m., intermediate from 6 to 7 p.m. and team practice from 7 to 8 p.m. Cost is $20 per month and it’s open to those 10 and older. Call teacher Janice Nixon at 336-835-4912 to sign up.

• 6 to 8 p.m., each Monday, DivorceCare is a support group that meets at 147 Carter Mill Road, Elkin. It is designed for those hurting from the pain of separation and/or divorce. For more information, call Gwen at 336-244-4682.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Monday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Monday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy.

• 5 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church has a free community meal on the fourth Monday of each month at 451 Winston Road, Jonesville.

• 10:30 a.m., exercise class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., weaving class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Weight Watchers meetings each Tuesday.

• 6 p.m., a monthly Alzheimer’s support group will be held every second Tuesday at Chatham Nursing & Rehab Center, 700 Johnson Ridge Road, Elkin. If area schools are closed due to inclement weather the group will not meet. For more information, call 336-567-7600.

• 6:30 p.m., Alanon Family Group meeting is held each Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Elkin’s main church building next to the church office. This is an open meeting. For more information, call 336-468-0395.

• 6:30 p.m., beginner shag 1 is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., the Stone Mountain chapter of Trout Unlimited meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Foothills Arts Council in downtown Elkin. For more information, visit www.smtu.org or the group’s Facebook page.

• 7 p.m., Pilot Mountain group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, N.C. 268 and Marion Street, Pilot Mountain.

• 7:30 p.m., Serenity group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 209 W. Main St., Yadkinville, at the Presbyterian church.

• 7:45 p.m., beginner shag 2 is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed 12&12 Study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 10 a.m., pickleball is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon to 1 p.m., the first Wednesday of each month, a free informational webinar is held for those interested in learning about the Guardian ad Litem program. These volunteers are court-appointed and serve as the judge’s eyes and ears on children going through the foster care system. To register or for more information, call Tammy Baity at 336-651-4465.

• 12:30 p.m., prayer shawl group is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., Mayberry Men’s Meeting closed discussion for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at Rockford Street United Methodist Church, 520 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed big book study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group closed big book study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy.

• 9 a.m., sewing is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., hosts Book Babies each Thursday, featuring stories and songs for caregivers and their babies in a 20- to 25-minute program for those ages birth to 24 months.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., Tribune news is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 2 p.m., cards is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5:30 p.m., the Jonesville Historical Society meets the third Thursday of each month at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center.

• 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Women In Sobriety, a closed meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous, is held each Thursday at First Baptist Church of Elkin, 110 Gwyn Ave., Elkin. For more information, call Maureen at 336-258-2520.

• 6:30 to 8 p.m., 4G Club – Girls Growing in God’s Grace, is held each Thursday at the Fairfield Inn’s Conference Room in Elkin. It is a meeting for girls 13 to 25 to come together and bond. Regular rap sessions are held about depression, fear, anger, jealously and other topics the girls want to discuss. They will learn about talents and how to help others by using what each is already gifted with. For more information, call Christy Martin at 336-514-9452 or Joyce Martin at 336-258-2338.

• 7:30 p.m., Serenity group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at 209 W. Main St., Yadkinville, at the Presbyterian church.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group closed step meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy..

• 6 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Art Party with Jan each first Friday of the month. The event is open to the public and cost of $35 includes all materials needed. Registration is required prior to the day of the art party by calling the center at 336-527-1087.

• 7 p.m., Girls Night Out group closed meeting (ladies only) for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Friday at First United Methodist Church, N.C. 268 and Marion Street, Pilot Mountain.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Friday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Saturday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Hope Valley open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Saturday at Hope Valley, Prison Camp Road, Dobson. •