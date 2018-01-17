Explore Elkin hosting Comedy on Main event Saturday at The Liberty; outdoor event schedule announced for 2018

Comedians will be coming to town Saturday to entertain a crowd for Explore Elkin’s second Comedy on Main event, slated for Coley Hall in The Liberty building.

Jason King will open the evening’s show, followed by headliner, J. Bliss, presented by Comedy Zone and Explore Elkin. The doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the laughs begin at 7:30 p.m.

This will be an adult show, with admission for those 18 and older, at a cost of $20 for general admission tickets, or $15 for Elkin Explorers. Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite or at the door.

When Explore Elkin leaders scheduled the first comedy show in July 2017, they knew they wanted to do two events a year, so the second one was scheduled for January. A third show already is on the books for July 21.

“We recognized July was a big vacation month and too hot to be outside,” said Jeff Eidson, chairman of the Explore Elkin Committee. January also tends to be a slow month for events, he said.

“The first show we had a friend of Sam Tayloe [of Time Sawyer] book four comedians, but then for this show, we got connected with Comedy Zone,” said Eidson. “They said we just need two comedians, the first for 30 minutes and the other for an hour, plus an emcee.”

Both comedians can be found online if people want to get a sneak peak of their style of comedy, he said. “Sam saw the opening act a couple of weeks ago in Charlotte, and he said he was good. They are not going to be quite as crude as the first show.”

He said he thought at the end of the July show, most everyone had fun, but he is looking forward to the comedy acts for Saturday.

There will be concession type food available for purchase as well as a cash bar. Also, anyone holding a ticket for the comedy show also will be admitted afterwards to the rest of the already-ongoing concert at the Reeves Theater on West Main Street featuring Kyle Lindley & Plenty Pastures with Cory Myers for $5.

The 2018 Explore Elkin event season has been determined. He said Music at the Market, formerly Live at Five, will be held the fourth Friday of each month from April through October, except July, in the farmers market parking lot at the corner of North Bridge and Market streets. The Food Truck Friday events will be the same months, but on the second Friday.

Eidson said the Music at the Market will line up perfectly with it being Friday and the Cruise! Elkin events on the same weekend on Saturdays.

He encouraged people to join Explore Elkin as Explorers, citing the new Explorer Card that will provide discounts to Explore Elkin events. “Explorers are what is making the programming possible. With the cards, you are receiving value and giving value as well,” Eidson said.

A new Explore Elkin website, www.exploreelkin.com, also has been created and is live where people can find more information about Elkin and its offerings as well as how to become an Elkin Explorer.

