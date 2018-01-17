VIDEO: Ronda commissioners hold impromptu discussion about image, responsibilities

RONDA — Ronda commissioners welcomed a variety of opinions at the conclusion of the January meeting in spite of deep-rooted complaints.

After Commissioner Kay Luffman revealed that several residents had expressed concern about the state of various properties throughout town, an unexpected open discussion ensued with those present expressing their views to the board.

Several draft ordinances have been tabled, including those that deal with nuisance properties, due to an inability to come to an agreement.

Of concern is basic ownership rights, with some of those expressing insistence that they have paid for the right to do with their property as they please.

On the other side of the argument were those who were concerned that the state of their neighbor’s property would impact all area properties.

Practical matters were also a part of the discussion, including enforcement and perception, with all present agreeing that ordinances should be applied without bias.

“It is complaint driven,” said consultant Gary Niland. “Maybe there’s seven people getting away with it, but the one that’s being complaint filed is the one that’s going to be in trouble.”

There are no town ordinances that cover nuisance properties, however the board voted to untable them in order to discuss them next month while they investigate Wilkes County ordinances.

Ronda commissioners meet at the town hall at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month with a public work session at 5:30 the preceding Thursday for a monthly business meeting.

For more information, go to townofronda.org.

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TBeanieTaylor.

