Posted on by

VIDEO: Ronda commissioners hold impromptu discussion about image, responsibilities

, ,

By Beanie Taylor - beanietaylor@elkintribune.com

Source:

Ronda Board of Commissioners January meeting


Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

Ronda Board of Commissioners January meeting


Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

Ronda Board of Commissioners January meeting


Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

Ronda Board of Commissioners January meeting


Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

Ronda Board of Commissioners January meeting


Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

Ronda Board of Commissioners January meeting


Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

Commissioners Manual Wood and Helen Porter listen as consultant Gary Niland discuss ordinances at the Ronda Board of Commissioners January meeting.


Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

RONDA — Ronda commissioners welcomed a variety of opinions at the conclusion of the January meeting in spite of deep-rooted complaints.

After Commissioner Kay Luffman revealed that several residents had expressed concern about the state of various properties throughout town, an unexpected open discussion ensued with those present expressing their views to the board.

Several draft ordinances have been tabled, including those that deal with nuisance properties, due to an inability to come to an agreement.

Of concern is basic ownership rights, with some of those expressing insistence that they have paid for the right to do with their property as they please.

On the other side of the argument were those who were concerned that the state of their neighbor’s property would impact all area properties.

Practical matters were also a part of the discussion, including enforcement and perception, with all present agreeing that ordinances should be applied without bias.

“It is complaint driven,” said consultant Gary Niland. “Maybe there’s seven people getting away with it, but the one that’s being complaint filed is the one that’s going to be in trouble.”

There are no town ordinances that cover nuisance properties, however the board voted to untable them in order to discuss them next month while they investigate Wilkes County ordinances.

Ronda commissioners meet at the town hall at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month with a public work session at 5:30 the preceding Thursday for a monthly business meeting.

For more information, go to townofronda.org.

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TBeanieTaylor.

Ronda Board of Commissioners January meeting
http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_RondaMeetingJan-1-.jpgRonda Board of Commissioners January meetingBeanie Taylor | The Tribune

Ronda Board of Commissioners January meeting
http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_RondaMeetingJan-6-.jpgRonda Board of Commissioners January meetingBeanie Taylor | The Tribune

Ronda Board of Commissioners January meeting
http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_RondaMeetingJan-7-.jpgRonda Board of Commissioners January meetingBeanie Taylor | The Tribune

Ronda Board of Commissioners January meeting
http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_RondaMeetingJan-8-.jpgRonda Board of Commissioners January meetingBeanie Taylor | The Tribune

Ronda Board of Commissioners January meeting
http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_RondaMeetingJan-9-.jpgRonda Board of Commissioners January meetingBeanie Taylor | The Tribune

Ronda Board of Commissioners January meeting
http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_RondaMeetingJan-10-.jpgRonda Board of Commissioners January meetingBeanie Taylor | The Tribune

Commissioners Manual Wood and Helen Porter listen as consultant Gary Niland discuss ordinances at the Ronda Board of Commissioners January meeting.
http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_RondaMeetingJan-11-.jpgCommissioners Manual Wood and Helen Porter listen as consultant Gary Niland discuss ordinances at the Ronda Board of Commissioners January meeting. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

By Beanie Taylor

beanietaylor@elkintribune.com

VideoID: EzDqhrZXAP8
VideoType: YOUTUBE
URL:
Video Embed String:
Video Caption:
Video Credit:
Video Position:

(use the “for files…” link above to associate attached files with this source)

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

7:47 am |    

2017: A year-in-review

2017: A year-in-review
7:11 am |    

VIDEO: Ronda commissioners hold impromptu discussion about image, responsibilities

VIDEO: Ronda commissioners hold impromptu discussion about image, responsibilities
7:09 am |    

VIDEO: Vine Church turns Abstract into concrete Christianity downtown

VIDEO: Vine Church turns Abstract into concrete Christianity downtown
comments powered by Disqus