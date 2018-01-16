Gov. Cooper visits Yadkin County

YADKINVILLE — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper made a stop in Yadkinville on Tuesday. He and several of his staff took a tour of the Unifi manufacturing plant, known for its REPREVE line of textile products made from recycled plastic bottles.

The economic impact, in particular the benefit of good paying jobs for North Carolina residents, was what Cooper said he was there to support.

“We want to attract good paying jobs for people here in North Carolina, and Unifi is one of those companies that does provide those jobs and is expanding its operations. What I want us to do is to make sure we continue working on getting the skills to people that they need,” Cooper said. “My goal for this day is people who are better educated and have more money in their pockets. I wanted to come today to show my support for employees of this company and continue with its prosperity.”

Unifi CEO Kevin Hall called the visit an honor and said he was pleased to meet with Cooper and other members of his staff who are focusing on sustainable practices.

“It gives us a chance to compare notes and really look to how we can make a difference within the state, nationally, globally, and it’s right here in Yadkin County,” Hall said.

After the tour, Cooper went on to meet with local Department of Transportation workers in Yadkin County who were in the process of preparing the roads in advance of a winter storm warning.

“I’m here to thank the DOT crew because they’re out there doing the work to spread the brine solution to make our roads safer. We have right now over 500 employees that are working on this statewide. We have over 300 trucks that are out there statewide. The importance for this if we have this snow event tonight, which it looks like we will, going into tomorrow, that this helps make the roads safer.”

Cooper said they were monitoring the weather situation and he would be giving another briefing at 5 p.m. Cooper was set to visit the Wake Forest Innovation Quarter after leaving Yadkin County Tuesday afternoon.

