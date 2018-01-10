Ronda work session clarifies concerns for clerk

RONDA — The warmth of the Ronda Town Hall was only needed a short while as commissioners gathered for a work session that clarified several concerns for Town Clerk Telesa Carter.

With no other help in the office, Carter has been unable to review applications to fill two part-time positions with the town.

“We need to move on that,” said Mayor Victor Varela.

“Since you don’t have anything else to do,” said Commissioner Sandra Simmons, jokingly, to the amusement of the room, however Commissioner Manual Woods pointed out concerns that are time sensitive.

“As soon as Darryl [Combs, town maintenance] gets a minute to take it somewhere because it’s not a repair Darryl can do himself,” said Carter of a needed vehicle repair, “and it’s already on the list to be done. You already mentioned that, I believe in November’s meeting, so we’ve got it down to have it looked at.”

Wood suggested a repair shop by location only, with Simmons volunteering to find out the name of the business.

“Darryl definitely needs some help with stuff,” said Varela who, with Commissioner Kay Luffman, will review potential candidates.

“Let Talesa pick out the ones that she likes or thinks is adequate and she can give them a call to see if they’re still interested,” said Luffman to the agreement of the board.

“My only fear is most of those applications have been sitting there since the first of October,” said Carter.

The wait time was acknowledged by Varela.

“You may have to repost it, but at least give those first folks a chance. If you don’t have any luck with the applicants you have now, just go ahead and repost it. I don’t think you need to wait for us.”

Applications are for the positions of a part-time maintenance worker and a part-time office assistant. Finding replacements has not only lead to the office being closed at times and repairs not being completed as expected, but also to positive changes for the Carter.

“It’s been brought to my attention that you have not been reimbursed for mileage. Is that correct?” asked Varela of the town clerk. “I had always assumed that you were getting reimbursed for mileage. Anytime anybody does something on town business, you’re supposed to be reimbursed for mileage. Past clerks have been reimbursed for mileage.”

“Even dummies like me taking money to the bank is reimbursed for miles,” said Simmons.

“You’re supposed to be reimbursed,” said Luffman, “so it’s definitely something that’s been overlooked and you need to start getting mileage.”

Varela also informed the board that he hoped to have a resolution to present in February.

“I just wanted you to know that I drafted a resolution for the board to adopt to get us into the works for getting the roundabout on the corner that we wanted,” said Varela. “If not the roundabout, at least a traffic light.”

The location of concern is just to the east of town hall where Clingman Road meets N.C. 268.

“I got to looking at [the Wilkes County Comprehensive Transportation Plan provided by the North Carolina Department of Transportation],” said Simmons, “and that’s a nightmare.

“At school time the traffic through there during school hours and things,” said Simmons, “there’s been accidents and people that I have talked to would like to see something happen there.”

Simmons also noted that according to the WCCTP, the corner in question has the second highest accident rate in Wilkes County.

“I’ll talk to them,” said Varela, “so I’ll get that for you for the February meeting.”

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TBeanieTaylor.

Ronda Commissioner Kay Luftman at the January work session. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_0003-1.jpg Ronda Commissioner Kay Luftman at the January work session. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune Ronda Commissioner Sandra Simmons at the January work session. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_0004-1.jpg Ronda Commissioner Sandra Simmons at the January work session. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune Ronda Commissioner Manual Wood at the January work session. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_0006.jpg Ronda Commissioner Manual Wood at the January work session. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune January work session of the Ronda Board of Commissioners. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_6288.jpg January work session of the Ronda Board of Commissioners. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune