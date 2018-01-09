VIDEO: Appreciation evident during Jonesville Town Council meeting

JONESVILLE — The Jonesville Town Council flowed quickly through a short agenda punctuated by appreciation during the January meeting on Monday evening.

“I tell you we appreciate all of you,” said Mayor Gene Pardue to the town staff, “we really do.”

Water/public works, police and fire departments often need to work together, especially in the colder weather.

Interim Administrative Police Chief Dane Mastin described an incident where his officers investigated a suspicious person who was a concerned neighbor checking on a water leak.

“The man’s house where it sprayed up was all covered in ice,” said Mastin, who reported that John Hamby of the Water Department, who came to help immediately, preventing the situation was from getting worse.

Arlington Fire Chief Kevin Macemore also received express appreciation from Mastin.

“I thank Chief Macemore for coming out when we needed them to help us in the middle of the night. These guys responded right out there and helped us out with it,” said Mastin. “They don’t have to do that kind of thing, but they did. We appreciate that, in particular [Macemore]. He’s the one that came out.”

That was just one of the 228 calls the fire department recently went on, according to Macemore.

“It’s going to be a busy month this month,” said Macemore, who also reported that all equipment was up and running and ready for the increase.

“Everything we’ve got is back up and going at this time,” he said.

Everything is running at the Water and Public Works Department, although one pump is still not working at full capacity. Department director Tim Collins is confident all will be fine.

“At the water plant, everything looks good down there,” said Collins. “If the power went out again, instead of not having water and power to pump water from the river, we’ve got enough in there for about 10 days, so we could go without power for about 10 days just as we are.”

“All of our departments in this cold weather that we’ve had, they really do a good job it sounds like to me and we appreciate all of them,” the mayor said.

The Jonesville Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Town Hall/Welcome Center on N.C. 67. For more information, go to www.jonesvillenc.gov.

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TBeanieTaylor.

