Sound healing ceremony soothes the senses

ELKIN — The Yadkin Valley is quickly becoming a place for music lovers with the reopening of the Reeves Theater as well as events held at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. Music of a different sort could be heard Thursday night at the Foothills Arts Council with a unique sound healing event featuring Alexander Tuttle.

Tuttle has studied with various teachers with interests ranging from ancient shamanistic sound healing to modern day scientific approaches to sound and energy. He lead a sound healing group meditation using a variety of unusual instruments such as crystal bowls, Native American flutes, a didgeridoo and more.

Around 30 people attended the event, which was organized by Denise Lyon of Luminous Mind Meditation and Kelly Dougherty of Yoga on Main. Following a drum circle, attendees made themselves comfortable on yoga mats and pillows as they prepared to hear the sounds of Tibetan singing bowls, drums and bells.

Tuttle shared some of his philosophy on sound healing and his personal story of losing his wife to cancer prior to the start of the program.

Lyon, who has a focus on meditation and wellness of the mind, said she was thrilled to be able to have Tuttle visit Elkin.

“I have some experience with sound healing in my work as a massage therapist and have attended several workshops and retreats over the years. When I saw that Alexander was doing an event in Pilot Mountain a while back, I just had to go,” Lyon said.

“I loved it and loved meeting Alexander and seeing his passion for personal and collective healing. I share that passion as a massage therapist and meditation teacher and want to bring as many events like this to Elkin as I can. I feel that things in the world are not getting worse, they are simply getting uncovered, and we owe it to ourselves and our fellow humans to choose thoughts, words and deeds that create more kindness, love and understanding for us all. The old ways are coming around new again and people are embracing sound healing, meditation, energy work, yoga and other modalities because they help us remember who we really are underneath the facade that we often live and present to others. If we can all become authentic again, we will find that what is there is more love than fear,” she said.

Attendees said it was a wonderful experience and they hope to see more of these types of events in Elkin. Amber Transou and her daughter Cassidy were among those who enjoyed the event.

“It was both our first time with any type of sound healer,” Transou said. “I was thrilled with the turnout. Cassidy and I would both attend more of these types of events: holistic, alternative, energy-based topics are always of interest to me. I thought Alexander had a fascinating story and his use of the bowls and sitar were especially powerful.”

Lyon said she plans to bring more offerings such as these to Elkin, including more events with Tuttle.

“I love Alexander’s work because when you experience a Sound Journey you can tangibly know that you are more than just skin and bones. You experience a felt sense of being energy and of being connected to everyone and everything around you. We all need to feel that more. What if we really saw each other as energy instead of seeing our race, gender, background or occupation? I think we would see each other with wonder instead of judgment.”

Tuttle’s first event in Elkin was a great success.

“It was such an unbelievable turnout, it made me smile all the way home,” Tuttle said.

In addition to bringing his sound tools to various events in the region, Tuttle also serves clients on an individual basis. He also has launched a podcast to share more of his sound healing techniques and philosophy with others.

Sound is a tool, Tuttle said, and one that has been around for millennia. He said he tries to present the sound healing in an inclusive way and makes sure to explain that sound as a healing tool for mind and body does not conflict with any other spiritual practice, but can be an added way for participants to connect with themselves and with the divine.

As for the success of the event, Tuttle said, “I think that it just goes to show that people are looking for something. They don’t always know what that is and trying to put a label on it is what creates obstacles.”

For more information on Alexander Tuttle, visit www.VibroTune.com. Tuttle’s podcast, “Wise Whys,” is available at https://wisewhyspodcast.simplecast.fm/.

A list of upcoming meditation classes, workshops and retreats in Elkin can be found at www.deniselyon.com. More on classes and events from Yoga on Main can be found at www.yoga-on-main.com.

Alexander Tuttle leads a sound healing meditation at Foothills Arts Council. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_9140-1.jpg Alexander Tuttle leads a sound healing meditation at Foothills Arts Council. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple