Sound healing ceremony soothes the senses

The Yadkin Valley is quickly becoming a place for music lovers with the reopening of the Reeves Theater. Music of a different sort could be heard last night at the Foothills Arts Council with a unique sound healing event featuring Alexander Tuttle.

Tuttle has studied with various teachers with interests ranging from ancient shamanistic sound healing to modern day scientific approaches to sound and energy. He lead a sound healing group meditation using a variety of unusual instruments such as crystal bowls, Native American flutes, a didgeridoo and more.

Around 30 people attended the event, which was organized by Denise Lyon of Luminous Mind Meditation and Kelly Dougherty of Yoga on Main.

“It was such an unbelievable turnout, it made me smile all the way home,” Tuttle said.

Attendees said it was a wonderful experience and they hope to see more of these types of events in Elkin. Amber Transou and her daughter Cassidy were among those who enjoyed the event.

“It was both our first time with any type of sound healer,” Transou said. ” I was thrilled with the turnout! Cassidy and I would both attend more of these types of events: holistic, alternative, energy-based topics are always of interest to me. I thought Alexander had a fascinating story and his use of the bowls and sitar were especially powerful.”

In addition to bringing his sound tools to various events in the region, Tuttle also serves clients on an individual basis. He has also launched a podcast to share more of his sound healing techniques and philosophy with others.

For more information on Alexander Tuttle, visit www.VibroTune.com. Tuttle’s podcast Wise Whys is available at https://wisewhyspodcast.simplecast.fm/

A more in-depth article on the sound healing event will be featured in the print edition of The Elkin Tribune on Wednesday.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Alexander Tuttle leads a sound healing meditation at Foothills Arts Council. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_9140.jpg Alexander Tuttle leads a sound healing meditation at Foothills Arts Council.