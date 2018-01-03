UPDATED: Deputies sent to hospital following morning wreck

DOBSON — A Surry County Sheriff’s deputy and a deputy trainee were transported to a local hospital Wednesday morning after the patrol car they were in overturned just outside of Dobson.

According to Surry Sheriff Jimmy Combs, the officers were responding to assist Dobson Police Department which was in pursuit of a vehicle when the wreck occurred on Zephyr Road just west of Tobe Hudson Road. The accident occurred before 9 a.m.

“My main concern right now is making sure my officers are OK,” Combs said at the scene.

The two officers were transported to Northern Hospital of Surry County. Combs said the injuries were not life-threatening and they have been treated and released to return to work.

He said the officers were traveling west on Zephyr Road when they lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn. No other vehicle was involved in the accident, Combs reported.

Trooper B.L. Cox of the North Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the wreck, noting that the deputies’ blue lights and siren were activated. “They were coming out of the curve at Tobe Hudson Road, went partially off the right side of the road, overcorrected, hit the ditch on the left side of the road and then overturned,” Cox said. “The overcorrection was the contributing circumstance to the wreck.”

Cox said there would be no charges in the accident.

Combs said when the final report from the Highway Patrol has been received, then names of the officers involved would be released, but he had been advised by County Attorney Ed Woltz not to release names prior to the final accident report being in hand.

Dobson Police Chief Shawn Myers said initially Dobson Officers Joel Gonzalez and Lance Richardson were en route to a call at I-77 for an improperly parked vehicle when they saw a Dodge Durango traveling south on Twin Oaks Road with a blue Toyota Celica just two to three feet off the Durango’s bumper.

“They made a U-turn and got behind the vehicle and noticed sparks coming from between the vehicles, then they noticed a logging chain between the two where the Durango was towing the Toyota,” Myers reported.

Due to the sparks and the vehicle being improperly towed, Myers said the officers initiated their blue lights and siren, but the vehicles failed to stop, speeding up to the posted speed limit of 55 mph. After about a mile or two of failing to stop, the officers called in the pursuit of the vehicle and Myers as well as several county units from the sheriff’s office checked en route to assist.

The Dodge, being driven by Clinton Landon McCormick, 58, of 120 Rock Lane Drive, Dobson, and Toyota, operated by Randy Crouse, 47, of 116 Shady Circle, Dobson, “continued on Twin Oaks Road to N.C. 268, going left of center on Twin Oaks and almost pulling out in front of a vehicle at 268,” Myers said.

The two vehicles turned left on 268 heading east, and then turned right on Shady Circle, pulling behind Crouse’s residence. “Both officers jumped out as the subjects were getting out of the vehicles and detained them,” Myers said.

McCormick was charged with improperly securing a vehicle while towing, reckless driving, fail to heed blue light and siren, misdemeanor flee to elude, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a court date of Feb. 1.

Crouse was cited with driving while license revoked and fictitious tags on the Celica.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.

Surry County Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol respond to an accident in which a patrol car overturned on Zephyr Road near Tobe Hudson Road Wednesday morning. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_deputy-wreck-1-formatted-5.jpg Surry County Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol respond to an accident in which a patrol car overturned on Zephyr Road near Tobe Hudson Road Wednesday morning. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Surry County Sheriff’s deputies respond to an accident in which a patrol car overturned on Zephyr Road near Tobe Hudson Road Wednesday morning. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_deputy-wreck-2-formatted-5.jpg Surry County Sheriff’s deputies respond to an accident in which a patrol car overturned on Zephyr Road near Tobe Hudson Road Wednesday morning. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune