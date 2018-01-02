Posted on by

New Year arrives at Cedarbrook

,

Phatt City rings in the New Year at Cedarbrook Country Club Sunday evening.


Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

Phatt City rings in the New year at Cedarbrook Country Club.


Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

Phatt City rings in the New year at Cedarbrook Country Club.


Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

Phatt City rings in the New year at Cedarbrook Country Club.


Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

Phatt City rings in the New year at Cedarbrook Country Club.


Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

Phatt City rings in the New year at Cedarbrook Country Club.


Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

Phatt City rings in the New year at Cedarbrook Country Club.


Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

Phatt City rings in the New Year at Cedarbrook Country Club Sunday evening.

Phatt City rings in the New Year at Cedarbrook Country Club Sunday evening.
http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_CedarbrookNewYear2017-1-.jpgPhatt City rings in the New Year at Cedarbrook Country Club Sunday evening. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

Phatt City rings in the New year at Cedarbrook Country Club.
http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_CedarbrookNewYear2017-2-.jpgPhatt City rings in the New year at Cedarbrook Country Club.Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

Phatt City rings in the New year at Cedarbrook Country Club.
http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_CedarbrookNewYear2017-3-.jpgPhatt City rings in the New year at Cedarbrook Country Club.Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

Phatt City rings in the New year at Cedarbrook Country Club.
http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_CedarbrookNewYear2017-4-.jpgPhatt City rings in the New year at Cedarbrook Country Club.Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

Phatt City rings in the New year at Cedarbrook Country Club.
http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_CedarbrookNewYear2017-5-.jpgPhatt City rings in the New year at Cedarbrook Country Club.Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

Phatt City rings in the New year at Cedarbrook Country Club.
http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_CedarbrookNewYear2017-6-.jpgPhatt City rings in the New year at Cedarbrook Country Club.Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

Phatt City rings in the New year at Cedarbrook Country Club.
http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_CedarbrookNewYear2017-7-.jpgPhatt City rings in the New year at Cedarbrook Country Club.Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:51 pm |    

VIDEO: First Day Hikes greeted by frozen friends

VIDEO: First Day Hikes greeted by frozen friends
4:55 pm |    

New Year arrives at Cedarbrook

New Year arrives at Cedarbrook
4:49 pm |    

VIDEO: Reeves Theater enjoys full house for opening events

VIDEO: Reeves Theater enjoys full house for opening events
comments powered by Disqus