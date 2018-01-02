Rotary feeds minds with traditional New Year’s meal

Feeding minds as well as stomachs, the Yadkin Valley Rotary Club filled the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church of Elkin on New Year’s Day.

Salted tongues that tasted the country ham were sweetened with the ever-popular collard greens, which were available by the gallon for those who wished to continue their celebration beyond the traditional New Year’s Day.

Many meals left the church as take-out boxes were delivered to those who were unable to be present with the cake being the first item to run out.

“We did run out of food with a number of Rotarians who paid for meals not able to [eat],” said organizer Ron Ashman.

As a service organization, many members purchased tickets that went unused in order to support the scholarship program which is funded by the yearly event.

Several tickets were gifted to residents of senior community Chatham Woods and their family as well.

“I really appreciate the gift of a traditional meal like this,” said Bill Taylor, who is the maintenance super at Chatham Woods. “Not everyone is able to share in something like this.”

“It was neat to participate in the Rotary meal,” said Holly Trehan, who was visiting from Louisiana. “I wasn’t sure what to expect when I heard it was a traditional southern New Year’s Day meal, but it was a lot of fun.”

It was also fruitful as well with ticket sales estimated to have exceeded expectations.

Assisting the Yadkin Valley Rotary Club was the Elkin High School Interact Club.

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TBeanieTaylor.

