New Year’s Day Yoga/Meditation crowd moved to Coley Hall

An unexpectedly large turnout for the New Beginnings Yoga and Meditation on New Year’s Day caused the crowd to be moved to Coley Hall in The Liberty.

“The crowd of yogis on New Year’s Day was amazing,” said Denise Lyon of Luminous Mind Meditation.

“I was surprised but so excited so many folks were willing to spend their New Year’s Day doing something positive for their mind and body,” said Kelly Dougherty of Yoga On Main.

Daugherty and Lyon paired up to help residents of the Yadkin Valley start off 2018 by mindfully choosing a healthier lifestyle for the spirit as well as the body with a combined light yoga and guided meditation that allowed participants to release anxieties from the previous year while anticipating a hopeful future.

“Some people are so down about the chaos in our country, but my hope is that we will begin to turn inward and away from the external mess that is constantly being fed to us,” said Lyon. “That doesn’t mean that we are hiding our heads in the sand. It means that we are choosing to focus on kindness, growth, compassion and liking each other instead.

“I want to provide ways for us to focus on our light and not our dark,” said Lyon, which is why she and Dougherty have invited Alexander Tuttle to join the Unity Drum Circle on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. hosted by the Foothills Arts Council.

“Alexander is a psychoacoustic practitioner who uses modern and ancient sound tools for relaxation and energy healing,” said Lyon, “and it looks like the turnout will be equally as good for our drum circle and Alexander’s Sound Journey with healing sound and vibration.”

The healing will continue with the Natural Family Wellness Fair from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, when a variety of holistic healers will share advice and information.

Dougherty hopes that local residents will not only join in for special events like the Sound Journey and the Natural Family Wellness Fair but will maintain the healthy habits started in the first frosty day of the year.

“I hope yoga will continue to be a safe and low impact way to connect with your body, recover from injury, build a positive mindset, manage and decrease stress through 2018,” said Dougherty, whose class schedule can be found at www.yoga-on-main.com/.

“Elkin is so open and kind and positive, and I’m just happy to be here,” said Lyon, who conducts meditation sessions at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays starting with tea and conversation.

“I love seeing that so many people are nurturing their bodies, minds and spirits,” she said. “They realize that creating their own peace contributes to peace in their families and in their communities and in the world.”

Lyon can be reached at denise@luminousmindmeditation.com.

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TBeanieTaylor.

