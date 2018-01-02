Home of Elkin employee destroyed

Emergency personnel had a busy day trying to put out a house fire just south of Dobson Saturday afternoon.

John Shelton, director of Surry County Emergency Services, said the 911 communications center received a call at 12:05 p.m. for a fire on Glenhaven Way, off Hamlin Ford Road near Fisher River.

The house was fully involved, and volunteer firefighters from multiple departments were called in to assist, he said. There was some concern about a storage tank outside that could have exploded if the situation were not properly handled.

The house was a total loss.

Shelton wasn’t sure about the name of the family, but according to multiple social media posts over the weekend, the house belonged to Kelly Hembree and her family. Hembree works in the water billing department for the town of Elkin.

Neighbor Brandy Baugus Bowers posted videos of the fire crews battling the roaring blaze.

By Saturday night, April Wagoner Hembree had started a page on www.gofundme.com for the family.

“The Hembrees, a family of four, lost their home and all their belongings today in a house fire,” the page states. “People have been asking what they need and how they can help. Since they do not have anywhere to store anything right now, they are asking for donations or gift cards.”

“Praying for you all,” wrote Chelsey Bauguess, as she made a donation of $40 around midday Monday.

“Love you, Kelly. Hang in there,” wrote Samra Iara, while making a $50 donation.

With a goal of $10,000, the page already had raised $3,205 as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Elkin Fire Department shared the gofundme page link on its website New Year’s Eve, sharing words for the family as well. The page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/hembree-house-fire.

This photo from a neighbor shows fire personnel battling a blaze off Hamlin Ford Road Saturday that cost a family their home and belongings. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_26171401_1743193319085489_2279775112458957192_o-formatted.jpg This photo from a neighbor shows fire personnel battling a blaze off Hamlin Ford Road Saturday that cost a family their home and belongings. The home of Elkin town employee Kelly Hembree is seen following a fire Saturday afternoon that kept emergency crews tied up for hours. A gofundme page has been established to raise money for the family. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_26603146_1514688528.1261-formatted.jpg The home of Elkin town employee Kelly Hembree is seen following a fire Saturday afternoon that kept emergency crews tied up for hours. A gofundme page has been established to raise money for the family. April Wagoner Hembree | gofundme