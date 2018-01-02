Two charged with murder in October incident

WILKESBORO — Two men have been charged with murder in an October 2017 shooting that took place in the Roaring River community of Wilkes County.

On Oct. 10, 2017, at about 1 p.m., Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a reported robbery and shooting at 4544 Greenhorn Road in the Roaring River Community.

Deputies arrived to find the victim, Daniel K. Walters Sr., suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen area. Walters, who resided at the address of the incident, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Walters remained hospitalized, and on Dec. 27, 2017, died, from complications resulting from the earlier shooting.

The investigation continued, and as a result of that investigation, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday that Steven Wayne Wood, 46, of Bear Creek Road, Dobson, and James Patrick Urick, 39, of Martin Road, North Wilkesboro, were both charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony breaking and/or entering in the incident, which lead to the death of Walters.

Wood and Urick already were in and remain in custody on unrelated charges in Surry and Yadkin County, respectively.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Urick was convicted of larceny and assault on a female in January 2017 and received a suspended sentence. In January 2011, he was convicted of failure to register an address change as a sex offender and achieving the status of habitual felon. He spent four years, 10 months in prison, getting released on Oct. 21, 2015.

According to the N.C. Court System website, Urick is supposed to be in court Wednesday in Yadkin County on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while license revoked (not impaired), reckless driving, driving left of center, speeding, fleeing to elude arrest, and possession of marijuana.

He has a court date Thursday in Surry County on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wood has a Jan. 23 court date for charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, fleeing to elude arrest, resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and damage to personal property.

Urick Wood